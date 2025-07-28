  • home icon
  Will Delta Force allow console-only crossplay between PlayStation and Xbox?

Will Delta Force allow console-only crossplay between PlayStation and Xbox?

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:24 GMT
Delta Force will include the console-only crossplay feature (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
Delta Force will include the console-only crossplay feature (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Delta Force has officially announced that it will support console-only crossplay, and also confirmed its console release date for August 19, 2025. Naturally, this raises several questions, particularly regarding how the crossplay feature will function.

Originally launched for PC and mobile, the game is now expanding to consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, last-gen models such as the PS4 and Xbox One will not be supported.

This article will further explain how crossplay will work once the console version is released.

Delta Force will have the console-only crossplay feature

Recently, the developers held an FAQ session to address popular questions surrounding the upcoming Delta Force console release. Among the various topics discussed, one of the key questions was on the game's crossplay feature.

Delta Force will support full cross-platform progression, allowing players to effortlessly sync their progress across all platforms. This also enables friends on different systems to team up and play together.

With the crossplay option enabled, you can match with players regardless of whether they’re on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. However, if you prefer not to queue with PC players, there will be a console-only crossplay setting that limits matchmaking to just PlayStation and Xbox users.

That said, it’s currently unclear whether players will have the option to disable crossplay entirely and play only with others on the same platform, such as PlayStation users only matching with those on said system. The developers haven’t confirmed this detail yet.

Several other queries were also addressed during the FAQ session. It was confirmed that Delta Force will target 60 FPS on all platforms. The game will run at 1440p resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while Xbox Series S will run it at 1080p. Additionally, a Field of View (FoV) slider will be available at launch.

The developers also mentioned ongoing work to enhance and optimize aim assist. Improvements to controller keybinds are in progress, which will allow players to freely customize both single and combined button inputs. Movement fluidity is also being refined, with full movement optimization set to be implemented in the official launch version.

As for the bots seen during the technical test, many players were curious if they would be present in the full release. The developers clarified that bots were used in the test phase to improve matchmaking speed and reduce wait times due to limited player slots. Once the game officially launches and the player base grows, matchmaking will be done primarily with real people.

That covers everything you need to know about Delta Force’s console-only crossplay feature and related launch details.

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
