  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to sync Delta Force progression between PC, consoles, and mobile

How to sync Delta Force progression between PC, consoles, and mobile

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 17, 2025 10:42 GMT
How to sync Delta Force progression between PC, consoles, and mobile?
Delta Force progression sync guide (Image via TiMi Studios)

Delta Force is set to be released on console on August 19, 2025. Players can soon sync their progression across PC, console, and mobile devices to ensure a seamless experience on multiple platforms as they explore the game's universe. All you really need is a Level Infinite Pass account.

Ad

This article will explain how you can sync your Delta Force progression between different platforms.

Delta Force progression guide: How to sync across platforms

Delta Force is a multiplatform game, and it will also be available on PlayStation and Xbox starting from August 19, 2025. To sync your progression, ensure you have a Level Infinite Pass account, which will be required to play the game. Here are some steps to follow to sync your progression:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Go to this webpage and create a Level Infinite Pass account.
  • Next, use your email and register for the account.
  • Next, you must link your device account to the Level Infinite Pass account. To do so, open the game, go to Settings>Account>Link LI Pass Account.
  • You can do this on your mobile or PC. Once the console version is released, choose "Link LI Pass Account" when you first log in via PlayStation or Xbox. This will complete your cross-progression linking.
Ad

Keep in mind that you must use the same email ID linked to the Level Infinite Pass to link them all. This option will appear when you start playing the game for the first time on console, so you can easily link them all.

Ad

This was how you could sync your progression in Delta Force on various platforms. The Level Infinite Pass is a streamlined account system that lets you enable cross progression regardless of the platform. It's simple to understand and easy to execute, making your transition from one platform to another seamless and smooth.

Furthermore, you can even get an Armament Voucher and LI Pass Coins by linking an email to the Level Infinite Pass account. Players should ideally register ahead of the Delta Force console launch to remain prepared for the cross-progression syncing process.

Ad

Read more gaming articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications