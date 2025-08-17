How to sync Delta Force progression between PC, consoles, and mobile?

Delta Force is set to be released on console on August 19, 2025. Players can soon sync their progression across PC, console, and mobile devices to ensure a seamless experience on multiple platforms as they explore the game's universe. All you really need is a Level Infinite Pass account.This article will explain how you can sync your Delta Force progression between different platforms.Delta Force progression guide: How to sync across platformsDelta Force is a multiplatform game, and it will also be available on PlayStation and Xbox starting from August 19, 2025. To sync your progression, ensure you have a Level Infinite Pass account, which will be required to play the game. Here are some steps to follow to sync your progression:Go to this webpage and create a Level Infinite Pass account.Next, use your email and register for the account.Next, you must link your device account to the Level Infinite Pass account. To do so, open the game, go to Settings&gt;Account&gt;Link LI Pass Account.You can do this on your mobile or PC. Once the console version is released, choose &quot;Link LI Pass Account&quot; when you first log in via PlayStation or Xbox. This will complete your cross-progression linking.Keep in mind that you must use the same email ID linked to the Level Infinite Pass to link them all. This option will appear when you start playing the game for the first time on console, so you can easily link them all.This was how you could sync your progression in Delta Force on various platforms. The Level Infinite Pass is a streamlined account system that lets you enable cross progression regardless of the platform. It's simple to understand and easy to execute, making your transition from one platform to another seamless and smooth.Furthermore, you can even get an Armament Voucher and LI Pass Coins by linking an email to the Level Infinite Pass account. Players should ideally register ahead of the Delta Force console launch to remain prepared for the cross-progression syncing process.Read more gaming articles from Sportskeeda:FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2: Release date and what to expectHow to unlock the Resourcefulness Badge in PEAK5 major announcements in Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestreamMonster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event: Everything you need to know