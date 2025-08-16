How to unlock the Resourcefulness Badge in PEAK

The Resourcefulness Badge in PEAK is the kind that makes players laugh, cringe, and maybe even feel a little guilty. Unlike most of the game’s wholesome climbing badges, this one forces you to give in to desperation. If hunger gets the better of you, there’s only one way to earn it: cannibalism.

On that note, here is how you can get the Resourcefulness Badge in PEAK.

How to get the Resourcefulness Badge in PEAK

Eat to get the Resourcefulness Badge in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

The setup is simple, but you’ll need a co-op partner because this badge cannot be unlocked solo. Once your hunger meter hits around 60%, the game prompts you with a choice: eat your teammate (your climbing partner is transformed into a roasted chicken). Hit the E button to consume it.

The act itself is instant. Your teammate dies on the spot, but you gain a huge stamina boost along with all the items they were carrying. But you'll also get the curse status effect, which can be removed with Cure-All. Just one of those can remove the curse three times.

Cure-All is one of the rarest items in PEAK, and obtaining it is challenging. You can sometimes find it in Explorer Luggage, the bright orange bags that have a small chance of dropping one. Ancient Luggage can also contain it, although opening it will deal damage to you.

Another reliable method is through Ancient Statues. If you finish a level with all teammates alive (or solo), breaking the statue has a chance to reward you with a Cure-All.

But what happens to your teammate?

It sounds like the ultimate betrayal, but death here isn’t permanent. PEAK has multiple revival systems that make it possible to bring your partner back into the run. Here are two of them:

1) Using Effigies

Effigies are rare single-use items that instantly revive one teammate. If you’ve got one in your inventory, you can bring back the poor friend you just snacked on. Just remember, these items are precious.

2) Temple Revival

Every region ends with a temple, similar to an altar or statue. Reaching it automatically revives everyone who’s fallen, no matter how many teammates you’ve lost.

Why the Badge exists

The Resourcefulness Badge in PEAK fits perfectly with the game’s survival tone. It’s not just there for shock value in some situations, like the Kiln biome, where food is scarce and hunger climbs fast. If your whole team is starving and there’s no way forward, cannibalizing a teammate becomes a real strategy. It refills stamina and gives you just enough energy to finish the climb.

It’s harsh, but it turns a bad situation into a chance of survival. And for pulling off the act, the game rewards you with the Evil Smile cosmetic.

