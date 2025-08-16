PEAK Badges guide: How to unlock them all

The PEAK Badges system is a mix of challenges and milestones that track how you explore, survive, and experiment across different biomes. Some are straightforward, while others demand very specific actions or cooperative play.

Ad

The developers have kept refining the system, and with the MESA update, several new badges and requirements have been added, making it the biggest shake-up so far. With that in mind, here are all the PEAK Badges and their unlocking methods.

Note: This article is a work in progress; more details about the badges will be included later.

How to unlock all the PEAK Badges

Here are all the badges in PEAK and how to get them:

Ad

Trending

Reach for the top (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

Alpinist Badge

Ad

Light the campfire at the very top of the ALPINE biome. This achievement in PEAK Badges is all about making the climb and reaching the peak.

Also read: 5 best beginner tips for Peak

Animal Serenading Badge

Play any bugle for a Capybara in either the ALPINE or MESA biome (the latest update). It doesn’t matter which bugle you use as long as you play near the animal.

Arborist Badge

Climb one of the massive trees in the TROPICS biome. These trees stand out, so once you spot a giant trunk, scale it fully to unlock this badge.

Ad

Balloon Badge

Complete an entire run of the game without taking any fall damage. Careful movement and rope placement are key here.

Beachcomber Badge

Make your way to the top of the SHORE biome and light its campfire.

Bing Bong Badge

Keep Bing Bong in your inventory until the end of the game. Do not drop it, or the badge won’t unlock.

Bookworm Badge

Find all the bonus pages from Myres’ journal. These always spawn near campfires, so check thoroughly whenever you set one up.

Ad

Bouldering Badge

Place a total of 10 pitons. They don’t all have to be in one spot; it just counts toward the total.

Clutch Badge

Revive three players at the ancient statue during a single run. This requires multiplayer coordination.

How to get the Cooking Badge

Cook 20 food items at either a campfire or a stove. This will add up quicker than it sounds.

Emergency Preparedness Badge

Revive another player using either the Effigy Statue or a Scout Effigy item.

Ad

Endurance Badge

Climb 50 meters straight without touching any flat surfaces. You’ll need stamina and planning to pull this off.

Esoterica Badge

Finish a biome without a single death, then interact with the Effigy Statue to get a mystical item. Only certain rare items count, so expect a bit of trial and error.

First Aid Badge

Heal teammates for at least 100 points in one run. Bandages and healing items add up quickly if you play support.

Ad

Read more: PEAK: What is Pandora’s Lunchbox and what are its uses?

Foraging Badge

Eat five different fruits during a single run. Keep track so you don’t repeat the same ones.

Gourmand Badge

Cook and eat all of the following in one run:

A coconut half

An egg

A yellow winterberry

A honeycomb

Then finish the game and escape the island.

Happy Camper Badge

Receive five morale boosts from campfires in multiplayer mode. Solo players can’t unlock this one.

Ad

High Altitude Badge

Climb a total of 500 meters or more.

How to get the Knot-Tying Badge

Place at least 100 meters of rope in one run.

Leave No Trace Badge

Beat the game without placing any items such as ropes. Only Shelf Fungus and Magic Beans are allowed exceptions.

Lone Wolf Badge

Escape the island while playing solo. This can be done offline without others.

Mentorship Badge

Encounter Myres, the Scoutmaster. This happens when you move more than 200 meters away from teammates or use the Scoutmaster’s Bugle.

Ad

Mycology Badge

Eat four different non-toxic mushrooms in one run.

Naturalist Badge

Complete the game without eating packaged food. Stick to fresh items only.

Participation Badge

Die before your teammates escape and spectate them as a ghost until they leave.

Peak Badge

Finish the final biome and complete a full run of PEAK to obtain this achievement in PEAK Badges.

Plunderer Badge

Open 15 or more luggage containers in a single run.

Ad

Speed Climber Badge

Complete the game in under one hour. Efficiency and preparation matter here.

Survivalist Badge

Beat the game without ever passing out.

Toxicology Badge

To obtain this achievement in PEAK Badges, you must cure 200 poison points using antidotes or Cure All items.

Trailblazer Badge

Light the campfire at the top of the TROPICS biome.

Volcanology Badge

Light the campfire at the top of the CALDERA biome to get this achievement in PEAK Badges.

Ad

All PEAK Badges in the MESA update

Glimpse from the MESA update (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

The MESA update added ten new PEAK Badges, tied to both Steam achievements and new cosmetics. Some can be done solo, but a couple specifically need co-op play. Here's how to unlock them:

Ad

Ultimate Badge (Co-op)

Catch a flying disc from 100 meters away. Currently, this achievement seems broken, as many players report that it doesn’t register. Once fixed, this is how it should work.

Resourcefulness Badge (Co-op)

Play with a friend, let your hunger rise above 75%, and then consume your teammate. As dark as it sounds, this unlocks the achievement in PEAK Badges.

Aeronautics Badge

Equip six or more balloons at once, float into the sky, and eventually fall when they pop.

Ad

Astronomy Badge

Pick up binoculars at the crash site, travel to the MESA biome, and look directly at the sun while it’s blazing.

Cool Cucumber Badge

Pass through the MESA biome without ever exceeding 10% heat. Use sunscreen as much as possible. Shadows help, too, though the game can be glitchy with heat detection.

Daredevil Badge

Use a Scout Cannon to launch yourself across the MESA Canyon. Find a cannon in the biome, place it near the canyon edge, light it, and hope the launch carries you all the way.

Ad

Megaentomology Badge

Survive an ant line attack to get this achievement in PEAK Badges. When the pit tries to drag you in, climb out without dying. Having full stamina helps.

Needle Point Badge

Get covered in cactus needles. The easiest way is to walk across clusters of small cactus balls near the bottom of the canyon until enough stick to your character.

Nomad Badge

Simply climb past the MESA biome and light the campfire at the top. This one unlocks automatically as part of progress.

Ad

24 Karat Badge

Offer a proper sacrifice to the kiln. Retrieve the Golden Idol from the TOMB area and cast it into the lava to obtain this achievement in PEAK Badges.

That covers all the PEAK Badges, both the base set and the MESA update additions. Some are straightforward, while others demand specific conditions.

Check out: 7 best mods for PEAK

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant - even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.