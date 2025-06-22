PEAK: Location of Capybara

Learning about the locations of a Capybara in PEAK is essential to acquiring the Animal Serenading Badge achievement. The co-op climbing game focuses on a group of nature scouts with the objective of reaching the apex of the mountain resting at its center. However, you'll also engage in other side activities while completing the main goal.

One of these deviations includes interacting with various animals. This guide will help you find the location of the titular creature in the game.

Locating Capybaras in PEAK

Capybaras are only found in specific locations (Image via Aggro Crab || Landfall)

Capybaras in PEAK are situated inside the Alpine zone, a snowy mountain region. Thus, you'll need to reach it to meet the titular creatures. Furthermore, you must climb the mountain partway for them to spawn in.

When you're at the base, sometimes you'll see steam coming from a location —check for it to get a clue on the titular creatures. For more help on finding the creatures, you can join the game's official Discord and monitor the #spoiler section. Members usually post the daily Capybara coordinates in it.

To complete the Animal Serenading Badge achievement, you must acquire the bugle first. Thereafter, you'll need to play it near a Capybara.

What is PEAK?

PEAK is a co-op climbing game by Landcrab (Image via Aggro Crab || Landfall)

PEAK is a mountain climbing game that can be played solo or with up to three players. You'll need to navigate through four different biomes to reach the top of the mountain.

The game is focused on cooperative play. You can help your allies climb up ledges or set up climbing ropes and spikes to help other players. The title also includes survival elements, where you must maintain your hunger and stamina. In the journey to the apex, one slip-up can spell your doom.

