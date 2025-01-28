Best indie games set to release in 2025

Indie games have seen a rise in popularity thanks to a variety of amazing titles that expand the boundaries of creativity. Indie games feature amazing gameplay as devs have close contact with their player base, acknowledge their feedback, and try to incorporate it into their title.

This article titles numerous highly-anticipated indie games set to release in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best indie games that are set to release in 2025

1) Hyper Light Breaker

A still from Hyper Light Breaker (Image via Arc Games)

Hyper Light Breaker is a new 3D co-op roguelike action-RPG title developed by Heart Machine and set decades before Hyper Light Drifter. Players will engage with various enemies in the Overgrowth, as they progress through various bosses called Crowns to defeat the Abyss King. The game includes numerous unique weapons, items, and upgrades you can pick up to create the perfect build.

Trending

Breaker is one of the best indie games to feature a melee combat system with third-person shooter elements. The game was released for early access on January 14, 2025.

2) Cairn

A still from Cairn (Image via The Game Bakers)

Carin is a mountain climbing simulator title developed by The Game Bakers, the studio behind Furi and Raven. The game puts you in the shoes of Aava, and tasks you with completing the herculean task of conquering Mount Kami. You'll need to make progress while managing various resources like pitons, chalk, finger tape, food, water, etc.

Cairn is one of the most unique adventure indie games set to release in 2025.

3) Tales of the Shire

A still from Tales of the Shire (Image via Private Division)

One of the recent indie games that borrows from the mystical world of the Middle Earth is Tales of the Shire. The title is a life-sim that puts you in the tiny shoes of a hobbit. The game lets you customize your hobbit along with providing various decorations for your home. Explore the lost treasures of the shire and build your farming empire to fulfill your need for your second breakfast.

The game is set to release on March 25, 2025.

4) Wanderstop

A still from Wanderstop (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

Wanderstop is an adventure farming sim from the creator behind The Stanley Parable and The Beginner's Guide. It is a narrative-centric simple game where you manage a tea shop, trying to create the perfect brew while listening to their stories. You can decorate your shop, tidy up, or simply enjoy a session on the bench with just you and a cup of tea.

Wanderstop is a unique indie title and will be released on March 11, 2025.

5) Wheel World

A still from Wheel World (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

Wheel World is a racing adventure and exploration title developed by Messhof. The title focuses on Kai, who's on a quest to perform a ritual to save a world on the brink of extinction. Customize your cycle and explore unique vistas or race elite teams. The game features a charming and vivid cel-shaded art style.

Wheel World is one of the many anticipated indie games set to release in 2025.

6) Skate Story

A still from Skate Story (Image via Devolver Digital)

Skate story is one of many additions to the skating sims genre. But it features one unique twist — your goal is to trick your way out of the underworld. The title features a gritty, dark, blocky art style. Express your skill with over 70+ tricks as you progress through nine layers of the Underworld.

Skate Story is one of the numerous intriguing indie games set to release in 2025.

7) Tron: Catalyst

A still from Tron: Catalyst (Image via Big Fan Games || Devolver Digital)

Tron: Catalyst is an isometric action-adventure title set in the visually stunning world of Tron. The game puts you in the shoes of a courier named Exo, on his quest to explore the mysteries of the Arq Grid while trying to combat its peacekeepers on your chase. The game features a dynamic combat system, with various techniques you can unlock as you progress through its campaign.

Tron: Catalyst is one of the most visually unique indie games planned to release in 2025.

Check out other games you can play in 2025:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.