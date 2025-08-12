How to unlock Loyalty rewards in Mafia The Old Country

Loyalty rewards in Mafia The Old Country turn the idea into a thank-you for players who have stayed with the series over the years. If you’ve played other Mafia titles while signed into your 2K account, you can unlock special in-game items that carry over into different entries in the franchise.

It’s a way for 2K Games to nod at fans who’ve been part of the ride from the early days. With that said, here's how you can unlock Loyalty rewards in Mafia The Old Country.

A guide to claiming Loyalty rewards in Mafia The Old Country

Loyalty isn’t just a theme in the Mafia series - it’s a rule you live by (Image via 2K)

Setting up for Loyalty rewards in Mafia The Old Country

Before you can claim anything, you need two things:

A free 2K account. An internet connection when you play.

If you don’t already have an account, head to the 2K website and hit Sign Up. You can register with email or link through another account like Steam or console services. Once you’re logged in, go to the Connections tab and press Connect under the platform you play on.

Sign in with your platform details, and that link is locked in. Do the same for any other platforms you want connected.

How it works in the game

Whenever you start Mafia The Old Country or any other Mafia title while connected to the internet, you’ll get a prompt to log into your 2K account. Once you do, the game checks what other franchise titles you’ve played with that same account. That’s when the Loyalty rewards in Mafia The Old Country unlock.

The best part is that once you’ve claimed an item, it stays linked to your platform even if you log out of your 2K account. If you uninstall or lose your save, just sign back in and your items will return.

What you can unlock for Mafia The Old Country

Here’s what playing the other games gets you in The Old Country:

Tommy’s Taxi : Play Mafia Definitive Edition to unlock the Shubert Taxi made famous by Tommy Angelo.

: Play Mafia Definitive Edition to unlock the Shubert Taxi made famous by Tommy Angelo. Vito’s 1911 : Play Mafia II Definitive Edition to get Vito Scaletta’s signature pistol.

: Play Mafia II Definitive Edition to get Vito Scaletta’s signature pistol. Lincoln’s Dogtags : Play Mafia III Definitive Edition to carry a nod to Lincoln Clay’s military past.

: Play Mafia III Definitive Edition to carry a nod to Lincoln Clay’s military past. Racketeer Outfit: Play TopSpin 2K25 to give Enzo a vintage tennis look, a wink to Hangar 13’s other work.

Extra perks through 2K

If you opt in for newsletters and promos about the Mafia series through your 2K account, you’ll also receive the Lupara Tradituri Shotgun. As long as your account stays linked, the weapon will be available in your Mafia The Old Country save.

That concludes our guide on unlocking Loyalty rewards in Mafia The Old Country. For more game guides, follow Sportskeeda.

