The latest entry in the Mafia franchise, Mafia The Old Country, is right around the corner with a confirmed release date of August 8, 2025. With pre-orders already live, many are wondering if it’s necessary to dive into Mafia Definitive Edition before stepping into the gritty world of the new game.

The answer is no, it is not necessary to dip your toes in Mafia Definitive Edition to play Mafia The Old Country.

Why is Mafia Definitive Edition not required before Mafia The Old Country?

What Mafia The Old Country brings out on the table (Image via 2K)

The Old Country is a brand-new story arc in the series, built as a starting point for both new and returning players. It’s set before the events of the original game, so nothing's stopping you from jumping straight in even if you haven’t touched a single Mafia game before. The developers are clearly setting the stage for something fresh, wanting to go back to where it all began.

That said, long-time fans who’ve played Mafia Definitive Edition and other Mafia games will catch certain callbacks (Easter eggs, familiar faces, and subtle nods that enrich the experience.) These aren’t game-breaking or essential for understanding the plot, but they’ll definitely add to the experience if you're already familiar with Tommy Angelo’s story.

What Mafia Definitive Edition brings to the table

Glimpse from Mafia Definitive Edition (Image via 2K)

Originally released in 2020 as a complete remake of the 2002 classic, Mafia Definitive Edition brings players into the crime-ridden streets of Lost Heaven during the 1930s. You follow Tommy Angelo, a cab driver who finds himself caught up in the dangerous workings of the Salieri family.

The game takes its cues from Mafia III’s updated mechanics but improves on storytelling, visuals, and world-building. It even introduced motorcycles to the series for the first time. There's a dedicated Free Ride mode for players who want to roam the city outside the main missions, explore hidden content, and get a feel for the atmosphere.

Even if you play the Definitive Edition standalone or as part of the Mafia Trilogy bundle, it serves as a solid introduction to the series’ tone and themes. It also gives context to some of the narrative and character threads you might spot in Mafia The Old Country.

