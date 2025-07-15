Mafia The Old Country length: How long is the game expected to be?

Mafia The Old Country is the latest series entry since its 2016 open-world predecessor, but this time, developer Hangar 13 is aiming for a more linear experience. As such, the length of the upcoming action-adventure third-person shooter has been up for debate. Although the game's launch is on the horizon, we do not have official confirmation about the story length.

That said, let's speculate about how long it could take to beeline through the main story of the upcoming prequel game to the Mafia franchise.

Also Read: What year is Mafia The Old Country set in?

How long could Mafia The Old Country story be?

The Old Country takes place before the events of the original Mafia title (Image via 2K)

Speaking with IGN a couple of months ago, David Ismailer from publisher 2K described the game as a story-focused experience that won't "require massive time commitments":

"We think there’s a large audience for compelling stories that don’t require massive time commitments."

This is in contrast to the series' traditional open-world roots, which allowed players to take things at their own pace.

As such, the game has also been appropriately priced at $50 for the base edition. Regarding the game's length, these comments suggest the story for the latest prequel entry could be about a dozen hours long. This is also in line with the narratives witnessed in previous entries.

Besides their sandbox nature, the Mafia games feature a cohesive plotline. Mafia 1 and 2 took around 10-12 hours to conclude their storyline, while Mafia 3's main plot required about half the time, due to being bloated by open-world activities. So it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect a similar timeframe for the upcoming game as well.

With more games promising to be time sinks in an ocean of new releases, Mafia The Old Country could be a breath of fresh air as a tight-knit linear, single-player experience with no multiplayer content.

Mafia The Old Country launches on August 8, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

