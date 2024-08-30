With Mafia The Old Country being recently announced at Gamescom 2024, fans of the franchise have been excitedly awaiting more news regarding the game. The first Mafia game announcement in eight years has players deeply speculating every aspect of it, from the story to the voice acting. Players are ever eager to learn more about the upcoming Mafia game.

Mafia The Old Country, also referred to as Mafia 4, is the first new game in the franchise since 2016's Mafia III. The setting of 1900s Sicily is a timeline some 20 years before that of the original Mafia game, which recently received a remaster in 2020 in the form of Mafia: Definitive Edition.

The developers of the game, Hangar 13, and the publisher, 2K, have been very tight-lipped regarding details about the upcoming title, but we expect that to change soon. With that in mind, here are five reasons to eagerly await the release of Mafia The Old Country.

Note: The opinions and views in this article are purely speculative, and reflect the author's views.

5 things we can expect in Mafia The Old Country

1) The beautiful historical setting of Sicily

Every Mafia game released to date has been set in an American city. The first Mafia game and its remaster are set in the city of Lost Heaven, Mafia 2 in Empire Bay, and Mafia 3 in New Bordeaux. This trend is set to be broken with the upcoming release, as Mafia The Old Country will be set in the picturesque setting of Sicily, Italy during the 1900s.

The Italian island of Sicily will serve as the setting for the game (Image via 2K)

The franchise has always provided extremely era-accurate depictions of the real cities they are based on. Given the series' track record, one can be certain the island off the southern coast of Italy will be very faithfully recreated, with nuances accurate to the era almost certain to feature prominently in-game.

2) Era-appropriate weapons

The Mafia series has been very accurate with the weapons utilized. These are based on real-world weapons used in the era the games are based on. This is not just limited to the guns, but also the melee weapons used.

Players can expect to have era-appropriate weapons of all types feature in-game (Image via 2K)

This makes it all but certain that era-appropriate classic weapons will be featured in the game. Wielding classic handguns, knives, and melee weapons from the 1900s is something that players are eagerly looking forward to.

3) A captivating story

Each Mafia game features a very captivating story. The first Mafia game told players the story of Tommy Angelo and his rise up the ranks in the Salieri Mafia family. Similarly, in Mafia 2, Vito Scaletta fresh out of prison is eager to make a name for himself in the town of Empire Bay as a mafia leader.

Lincoln Clay is also on the rise after being betrayed by someone he trusted during the story of Mafia 3. It is quite certain that Mafia The Old Country will have a similarly intriguing rise-up-the-ranks story of the protagonist.

4) Classic characters returning

Each Mafia game has featured a throwback to some characters from previous entries. This includes Vito Scaletta in Mafia 3, Tommy Angelo in Mafia 2, and a few miscellaneous supporting characters who also make an appearance across games in the franchise.

Every Mafia game has featured a throwback to characters from other games in the franchise (Image via 2K)

With the premise of the whole franchise having prominently showcased the Italian Mafia, players can expect to see throwbacks to characters from Mafia 1 and 2 present in Mafia The Old Country. Players are keenly anticipating having the story feature Ennio Salieri, also known as Don Salieri, from the first Mafia game, either in a prominent role or even as the game's protagonist.

5) Possible new ways of territory management

Mafia 3 introduced a territory management system for the ones the player takes over. Within it, the areas of the map that were taken over could be under the control and influence of up to three of his trusted allies, called Underbosses.

Mafia 3's Underbosses system might be expanded on in Mafia the Old Country (Image via 2K)

Mafia The Old Country is likely to build upon this feature, and also offer players new ways to manage their claimed and controlled territories. New territory defense missions may also feature, though this is purely speculative.

