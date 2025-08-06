  • home icon
  • What to expect from Mafia: The Old Country PS5 Pro Enhanced features?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:53 GMT
Mafia: The Old Country PS5 Pro Enhanced features explored (Image via 2K)
Mafia: The Old Country PS5 Pro Enhanced features explored (Image via 2K)

Mafia: The Old Country has confirmed that the game will be PS5 Pro Enhanced directly on launch. This means that the developers are integrating Pro support for the console and providing users with a better gameplay experience. Such enhancements are possible due to better hardware support, which will potentially enable the game to run at better FPS and output higher resolutions.

This article will highlight what fans can expect from Mafia: The Old Country PS5 Pro Enhanced.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Everything we know about Mafia: The Old Country PS5 Pro Enhanced

The official X page of Mafia: The Old Country, @mafiagame, has confirmed in a post that the upcoming single-player title will be PS5 Pro Enhanced at launch. The post also provided some information about the enhancements that fans can expect from the game:

  • The game will support Variable Refresh Rate.
  • The game will have support for 120Hz displays.
  • The game will also be able to run at higher dynamic resolutions in Quality and Performance profiles.

Variable Refresh Rate is important for modern games as it helps with sudden changes in FPS. This makes the overall gameplay experience smoother and makes titles more responsive. One of the biggest problems that some might encounter is screen tearing alongside unnecessary stuttering. These problems are generally experienced when the graphics processor faces massive loads while running a game.

The support for higher refresh rate monitors means that you can play the game at higher frames and enjoy smooth gaming. Higher frame count is also great for games that switch from normal to fast-paced scenarios. Although this might hinder the cinematic experience in some aspects, having higher FPS is always better for modern and demanding titles.

Resolution contributes to the clarity and beauty of the game directly. Playing at a higher resolution will allow you to see the game world clearly and spot smaller details. This increases the overall immersion of the game — be it a walk around the streets or high-octane fight scenarios.

It is important to note that the developers have yet to release a complete blog with information about Mafia: The Old Country’s PS5 Pro Enhanced features. Fans can keep an eye out for the official website for any more developments around new and upcoming features.

