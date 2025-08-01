What are the system requirements for Mafia: The Old Country?

Mafia: The Old Country's system requirements have been outlined, and you'll need a high-end system to run it comfortably. Hangar 13 recommends at least an RTX 3080 Ti for high framerates at 1440p resolutions and above. With mid-range 60-class hardware, you'll only be able to play at FHD with upscaling and frame generation turned on.
That said, the game is poised to look fantastic with all the glory of 1900s Sicily as the developers are pushing the bounds of realism with high-end rendering hardware. Let's look at which rendering technologies will be paired with the title at launch and which settings combination to use based on your gaming rig.
Mafia: The Old Country system requirements are a bit on the demanding side
At launch, Mafia: The Old Country will support uncapped framerates on PC, with cinematics locked to 30 FPS. As outlined by Hangar 13, the game will get the full suite of upscaling tech: AMD FSR 4, Nvidia DLSS 4, and Intel XeSS 2. Frame generation will be supported across all stacks as well, with multi-frame generation on supported hardware.
The game will also support button remapping with V-Sync, HDR, and ultrawide monitors.
Minimum requirements
Here's the hardware you will need to target 1080p gaming with the Medium settings. Upscaling isn't mandated, as the TSR with the Balanced preset will work fine with the settings cranked down.
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-9700K
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
- VRAM: 8 GB
- Render resolution: HD with Medium preset (1920 x 1080)
- AA / Upscaling: Balanced
- Operating systems: Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12
- Storage: 55 GB SSD
Recommended requirements
If you're looking to play Mafia: The Old Country at 1440p, Hangar 13 requires some high-end CPUs and GPUs. The recommended configuration is the Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700K, paired with an RX 6950 XT or RTX 3080 Ti, which are flagship-grade hardware from a couple of generations ago.
On top of this, you'll need 32 GB of system RAM, which is quickly becoming the standard for modern systems, replacing 16 GB.
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-12700K
- RAM: 32 GB
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti
- VRAM: 12 GB
- Render resolution: 2K with High preset (2560 x 1440)
- AA / Upscaling: Quality
- Operating systems: Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12
- Storage: 55 GB SSD
Epic preset requirements
To enjoy Mafia: The Old Country with maximum visual quality, you'll need the latest hardware, such as the Ryzen 7 9700X or Core i7-14700K with an AMD RX 9070 or Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti. This is some of the highest-end hardware on the market, and you'll need this for advanced ray tracing and gaming at 4K with the highest settings applied.
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9700X or Intel Core i7-14700K
- RAM: 32 GB
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 9070 or Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
- VRAM: 12 GB
- Render resolution: 4K with High preset (2880 x 1620 with 75% scaling)
- AA / Upscaling: Quality
- Operating systems: Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12
- Storage: 55 GB SSD
Overall, Mafia: The Old Country will be a demanding game to play on modern hardware. However, with powerful GPUs like Nvidia's 70 class and above, the title should be enjoyable at a decent framerate with all graphics features cranked up.