Is Mafia: The Old Country coming to Xbox One and PS4

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 04, 2025 15:24 GMT
Mafia: The Old Country support for Xbox One and PS4 explored (Image via 2K)
Mafia: The Old Country support for Xbox One and PS4 explored (Image via 2K)

No, Mafia: The Old Country will not be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Mafia: The Old Country will be releasing only for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles alongside PC. The game is slated to release on August 8, 2025, for all supported platforms. The developers have already made the title available for pre-order on all store clients and introduced a total of two different variants of the game. The price of the variants is different and can be obtained digitally for the preferred platform.

This article will highlight the availability of Mafia: The Old Country on Xbox One and PS4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Can you play Mafia: The Old Country on Xbox One and PS4?

No, Mafia: The Old Country will not be available on Xbox One and PS4. At the same time, 2K’s upcoming single-player title will only be available on Steam for PC users. That said, the limitation of the console support may be due to the demanding nature of the game. The minimum requirements for PC stated on Steam’s official page showcase the need for at least the Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. Moreover, these requirements only seem to be for running the game at medium graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

The game itself will likely be quite large and occupy around 55 GB of space on the drives. Such a configuration may be too heavy on older generation consoles, and so Mafia: The Old Country is only being released for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

The game is currently available in two distinct versions — Mafia: The Old Country Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition. The normal one costs INR 2899 (USD 49.99), and the Deluxe variant costs INR 3429 (USD 59.99) on Steam. That said, only the Standard version will be available for physical purchase for the supported consoles.

Fans can check out the list below for everything that will be included in the Deluxe Edition:

1. Full Base Game

2. Padrino Pack

  • "Lupara Speciale" Shotgun
  • "Vendetti Speciale" Pistol
  • "Immortale" Charm
  • "Padrino" Outfit
  • "Stiletto Speciale" Knife
  • "Eckhart Speciale" Limousine
  • "Cosimo" Horse and Accessories

3. Gatto Nero Pack

  • "Bodeo Nero" Pistol
  • "Velocità" Charm
  • "Gatto Nero" Outfit
  • "Carozella Nero" Race Car

4. Bonus items

  • Digital Artbook
  • Original soundtrack

Enthusiasts can take a look at the official game website and the FAQ section for more information. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

