Should you play the previous games before Mafia The Old Country?

Mafia The Old Country is set to release on August 8, 2025, with pre-orders live as of this writing, set before the first title of the franchise. Considering there is still some time for the launch, this is a good time to check out if there are any games you need to play before enjoying the latest entry.

Ad

It isn't mandatory to play the previous titles to enjoy Mafia The Old Country. But some are worth playing if you want a better understanding of its world..

While not required, playing previous games can give you more context on Mafia The Old Country

The Old Country can be enjoyed as a standalone title (Image via 2K)

Here are all the Mafia titles in chronological order:

Ad

Trending

Mafia The Old Country > Mafia 1 (Definitive Edition) > Mafia 2 (Definitive Edition) > Mafia 3 (Definitive Edition)

Mafia 1-3 can also be enjoyed as standalone experiences since their stories do not connect to form a linear, overarching plot. However, some titles are better played before/after another.

Each game also has many references to the other two. This was possible in Mafia 1 due to its Definitive Edition (DE) being a remake made after 2 & 3. This allowed the developers to update the story and refine the continuity.

Ad

The second title's DE was a remaster, while the third's DE served as an updated version. Both of them included all DLCs.

Note: Mafia 2's Definitive Edition is often criticized for having many bugs, but the experience isn't the same for all players. On Steam, we recommended going with the Definitive Edition since it also comes with the original game, so you can switch if you're not sure about one. Unfortunately, it looks like console players will be limited to only the DE version.

Ad

If you can only play one title, go with Mafia 1 DE, since The Old Country will connect to it first. But if you can enjoy all three numbered games, there are two orders you can play them in.

You can play Mafia 1-3 chronologically or out of order

A still from Mafia 1 Definitive Edition (Image via 2K)

You can play the entries in the following sequence:

Ad

1 DE > 2 DE > 3 DE

Since it was how the stories were originally released, it gives you the most authentic experience.

Also check out: All Mafia games ranked from worst to best

However, an alternate order that is also recommended by some fans is the following:

2 DE > 3 DE > 1 DE

This sequence is suggested for three reasons:

The event that connects the first and second Mafia will be seen first from the latter's perspective. By the time you reach the former, you will barely remember it, thus making the mission hit harder when you see the impact it had on 1's story.

Mafia 3 and 1 feature updated gameplay because the latter's DE was built on the former's engine. Thus, going from the second to the third and first titles will have much smoother gameplay.

1's ending is the perfect encapsulation of the series' themes of loyalty and betrayal, making it a perfect game to end the trilogy with.

Ad

That was all about the preparations for the road to playing Mafia's latest entry.

Check out our articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.