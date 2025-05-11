Is Mafia The Old Country Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Mafia The Old Country is the next upcoming installment to the Mafia series of video games. It recently got a new trailer release, where it was revealed that it will be available on August 8, 2025. Another exciting announcement made alongside the trailer release was that the game is now out for pre-orders and will be available in two different editions — Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

While the Standard Edition is priced at $49.99, the Deluxe Edition will cost $59.99. However, is it worth spending an additional $10 to get the Deluxe Edition? Due to a number of factors, yes, this edition is worth your money. Before getting to that, first let's look at the contents it offers.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

What is offered in the Deluxe Edition of Mafia The Old Country?

There are many cosmetic upgrades available in this pack (Image via 2K)

While the Standard Edition comes with only the base game, the Deluxe Edition offers some exciting rewards. This includes:

Base Game

Padrino Pack- "Lupara Speciale" Shotgun, "Vendetti Speciale" Pistol, "Immortale" Charm, "Padrino" Outfit, "Stiletto Speciale" Knife, "Eckhart Speciale" Limousine, and "Cosimo" Horse and Accessories

Gatto Nero Pack- "Bodeo Nero" Pistol- "Velocità" Charm, "Gatto Nero" Outfit, "Carozella Nero" Race Car

Digital Art Book and Original Soundtrack

Moreover, if you pre-order the game, you will receive the Soldato Pack, regardless of which edition you pick.

Verdict: Should you get the Deluxe Edition of Mafia The Old Country?

Mafia The Old Country will be one of the biggest video game releases of this year. Currently, most AAA titles are priced at over $70 — the gaming industry is witnessing a surge in their prices. The best example for this is Nintendo's recent announcement that Mario Kart World will cost $80 for the Switch 2.

Keeping all this in mind, there is no denying that Mafia The Old Country should be extremely pocket-friendly. Since even the Deluxe Edition will cost $59.99, it should be a good pick. Moreover, the content it offers sounds interesting.

Even though there are no additional DLCs available, or any early access period available for Deluxe Edition owners or for those who pre-order the game, $59.99 still sounds like a sweet deal, making it worth the purchase.

