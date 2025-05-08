Is Mafia The Old Country open-world?

No, Mafia The Old Country will not feature any open-world elements upon release. It is a brand-new, upcoming action-adventure title developed by Hangar 13 and published by 2K Games. The game is set to release on August 8, 2025, and will feature a linear storyline.

Ad

Having said that, here is a brief overview of the features arriving in Mafia The Old Country.

Also read: MTOC pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Everything you need to know about Mafia The Old Country

Mafia The Old Country is a new third-person title set to release on August 8, 2025. It will be an action-adventure game featuring a captivating mob-related story from the 1900s, set in Sicily’s underworld.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the developers, the game will not have any open-world exploration opportunities and will be a “linear, narrative-driven game.”

Your main character, called Enzo Favara, has to fight and survive in the dangerous Mafia world, ultimately proving his worth to the Cosa Nostra. You will get an overall immersive gameplay experience comprising fight scenes, politics, and character development, as the Mafia series is famous for.

The game will be available in two different editions: Standard and Deluxe. The former costs $49.99, while the latter is priced at $59.99 and will feature additional cosmetics and bonus items.

Ad

In terms of platforms, the title will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Also, note that you can currently pre-order the game on Steam, which will provide you with the Soldato pack upon its official release. The pack will contain the Soldato outfit, Scannaturi Speciale knife, Tesoro horse and accessories, and the Lupara charm.

Check out: MTOC gameplay trailer breakdown

That covers everything you need to know about Mafia The Old Country for now. If you are a fan of the Mafia franchise, this chance to return to the brutal and dangerous underworld would definitely be something to look forward to.

Ad

Here are some other related articles you may want to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.