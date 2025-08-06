How to preload Mafia The Old Country? System requirements and file size explored

The option to preload Mafia The Old Country has been made available on August 6, 2025. You can download the essential game files ahead of its release so that you can dive into the crime-infested heart of 1900s Sicily as soon as the game launches. Mafia The Old Country releases on August 7, 2025, across both consoles and PC.

This article will cover how to preload Mafia The Old Country on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5.

How to preload Mafia The Old Country

Mafia The Old Country will put you in the shoes of Enzo Favara, a local gangster in the island of Italy, and will allow you to experience the origin of the Cosa Nostra before the organization becomes big worldwide.

Preload Mafia The Old Country on Xbox Series X/S

Head to the store page of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Click on the game and then the Pre-Install button.

Preload Mafia The Old Country on PlayStation 5

Head to your library after you have pre-purchased Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Select the game.

Click the Download button.

Preload Mafia The Old Country on Steam

Head to your library and search for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Click the game and then the Install option.

option. Select the disk on which you want to install the files. Click Install, and then agree to the Terms and Conditions. This will initiate the download.

The game will require around 40 GB of free space to download and install on your preffered platform.

Mafia The Old Country system requirements

Here are the system requirements for Mafia The Old Country on PC.

Minimum

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-9700K RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 VRAM: 8 GB

8 GB Render resolution: HD with Medium preset (1920 x 1080)

HD with Medium preset (1920 x 1080) AA / Upscaling: Balanced

Balanced Operating systems: Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12 Storage: 55 GB SSD

Recommended

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-12700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-12700K RAM: 32 GB

32 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti VRAM: 12 GB

12 GB Render resolution: 2K with High preset (2560 x 1440)

2K with High preset (2560 x 1440) AA / Upscaling: Quality

Quality Operating systems: Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12 Storage: 55 GB SSD

Epic

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9700X or Intel Core i7-14700K

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X or Intel Core i7-14700K RAM: 32 GB

32 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 9070 or Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 9070 or Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti VRAM: 12 GB

12 GB Render resolution: 4K with High preset (2880 x 1620 with 75% scaling)

4K with High preset (2880 x 1620 with 75% scaling) AA / Upscaling: Quality

Quality Operating systems: Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12 Storage: 55 GB SSD

That's all, covering everything regarding how to preload the game on your preffered platforms.

