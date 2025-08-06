When does Mafia The Old Country release? (Countdown)

Mafia The Old Country's release date is looming on the horizon, as the game is set to take you back to the island of Sicily on July 7, 2025. The game will be available across PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox One, with two editions available. You can pre-order Mafia: The Old Country ahead of its release to obtain some enticing rewards that you can claim in-game.This article will cover the release time of Mafia The Old Country for both consoles and PC across several major time zones.Mafia The Old Country release time and countdown (PC)Mafia: The Old Country is set to take you back to the island of Sicily in the 1900s as Enzo, a local gangster. The PC and console release times are different based on your region.Here are the PC release times for Mafia The Old Country.San Francisco: Aug 7, 9 AM PDTNew Orleans: Aug 7, 11 AM CDTNew York: Aug 7, 12 PM EDTSao Paulo: Aug 7, 1 PM BRTLondon: Aug 7, 5 PM BSTPalermo: Aug 7, 6 PM CESTPrague: Aug 7, 6 PM CESTSingapore: Aug 8, 12 AM SGTTokyo: Aug 8, 1 AM JSTSydney: Aug 8, 2 AM AESTAuckland: Aug 8, 4 AM NZSTBelow, you can find a countdown timer for the release of the PC version of the game, which will be released simultaneously worldwide, unlike the console launch.Mafia The Old Country console release time (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)Below you can find the release time for the game for the console platformConsolesSan Francisco: Aug 7, 9 PM PDTNew Orleans: Aug 7, 11 PM CDTNew York: Aug 8, 12 AM EDTSao Paulo: Aug 8, 12 AM BRTLondon: Aug 8, 12 AM BSTPalermo: Aug 8, 1 AM CESTPrague: Aug 8, 1 AM CESTSingapore: Aug 8, 12 AM SGTTokyo: Aug 8, 12 AM JSTSydney: Aug 8, 12 AM AESTAuckland: Aug 8, 12 AM NZSTMafia The Old Country pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewardsYou will receive the following items if you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game:Base GamePadrino Pack- &quot;Lupara Speciale&quot; Shotgun, &quot;Vendetti Speciale&quot; Pistol, &quot;Immortale&quot; Charm, &quot;Padrino&quot; Outfit, &quot;Stiletto Speciale&quot; Knife, &quot;Eckhart Speciale&quot; Limousine, and &quot;Cosimo&quot; Horse and AccessoriesGatto Nero Pack- &quot;Bodeo Nero&quot; Pistol- &quot;Velocità&quot; Charm, &quot;Gatto Nero&quot; Outfit, &quot;Carozella Nero&quot; Race CarDigital Art Book and Original SoundtrackAdditionally, pre-ordering the game, regardless of the edition, will give you the Soldato Pack. For those who have created a 2K account and signed up before May 11, you will receive the Rasolu Knife in Mafia the Old Country, among other things.