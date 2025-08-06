When does Mafia The Old Country release? (Countdown)

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 06, 2025 18:34 GMT
Mafia The Old Country release
Mafia The Old Country takes you to Sicily (Image via 2K)

Mafia The Old Country's release date is looming on the horizon, as the game is set to take you back to the island of Sicily on July 7, 2025. The game will be available across PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox One, with two editions available. You can pre-order Mafia: The Old Country ahead of its release to obtain some enticing rewards that you can claim in-game.

This article will cover the release time of Mafia The Old Country for both consoles and PC across several major time zones.

Mafia The Old Country release time and countdown (PC)

Mafia: The Old Country is set to take you back to the island of Sicily in the 1900s as Enzo, a local gangster. The PC and console release times are different based on your region.

Here are the PC release times for Mafia The Old Country.

  • San Francisco: Aug 7, 9 AM PDT
  • New Orleans: Aug 7, 11 AM CDT
  • New York: Aug 7, 12 PM EDT
  • Sao Paulo: Aug 7, 1 PM BRT
  • London: Aug 7, 5 PM BST
  • Palermo: Aug 7, 6 PM CEST
  • Prague: Aug 7, 6 PM CEST
  • Singapore: Aug 8, 12 AM SGT
  • Tokyo: Aug 8, 1 AM JST
  • Sydney: Aug 8, 2 AM AEST
  • Auckland: Aug 8, 4 AM NZST
Below, you can find a countdown timer for the release of the PC version of the game, which will be released simultaneously worldwide, unlike the console launch.

Mafia The Old Country console release time (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Below you can find the release time for the game for the console platform

Consoles

  • San Francisco: Aug 7, 9 PM PDT
  • New Orleans: Aug 7, 11 PM CDT
  • New York: Aug 8, 12 AM EDT
  • Sao Paulo: Aug 8, 12 AM BRT
  • London: Aug 8, 12 AM BST
  • Palermo: Aug 8, 1 AM CEST
  • Prague: Aug 8, 1 AM CEST
  • Singapore: Aug 8, 12 AM SGT
  • Tokyo: Aug 8, 12 AM JST
  • Sydney: Aug 8, 12 AM AEST
  • Auckland: Aug 8, 12 AM NZST
Mafia The Old Country pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards

You will receive the following items if you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game:

  • Base Game
  • Padrino Pack- "Lupara Speciale" Shotgun, "Vendetti Speciale" Pistol, "Immortale" Charm, "Padrino" Outfit, "Stiletto Speciale" Knife, "Eckhart Speciale" Limousine, and "Cosimo" Horse and Accessories
  • Gatto Nero Pack- "Bodeo Nero" Pistol- "Velocità" Charm, "Gatto Nero" Outfit, "Carozella Nero" Race Car
  • Digital Art Book and Original Soundtrack

Additionally, pre-ordering the game, regardless of the edition, will give you the Soldato Pack. For those who have created a 2K account and signed up before May 11, you will receive the Rasolu Knife in Mafia the Old Country, among other things.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
