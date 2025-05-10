How to obtain the Rasolu Speciale Knife for free in Mafia The Old Country

2K Interactive has announced that you will be able to unlock the Rasolu Speciale Knife for free in Mafia The Old Country. The upcoming game in the long-running action-adventure series is set to release on August 8, 2025. To commemorate the game's launch, the developers are giving a few free items you can claim by completing certain tasks.

This article will cover how you can unlock the Rasolu Speciale Knife for free in Mafia The Old Country.

How to get the Rasolu Speciale Knife for free in Mafia The Old Country

The Rasolu Speciale Knife is a weapon you will get in-game when Mafia The Old Country releases on August 8, 2025. To commemorate the game's release, 2K is giving rewards you can unlock by creating a 2K account before May 11, 2025. Besides the knife, you can also obtain a car and a gun for free.

To obtain the Rasolu Speciale Knife for free in Mafia The Old Country, follow the given steps.

Scan the QR Code on the tweet above using your phone's camera. Alternatively, you can click here to head to the official 2K site.

Here, you will be able to find a button called Sign Up/ Log In . Click on this button.

. Click on this button. You will be taken to another page that will ask you to enter your 2K Account credentials. Alternatively, if you do not have one, you can sign up for one using your Google/Steam/Epic Games Store, etc. account.

While creating an account, enter the necessary details such as age, name, account details, etc. Once done, you will be eligible to receive the Rasolu Speciale Knife for free in Mafia The Old Country.

Signing up for the 2K account will give you a few free rewards (Image via 2K)

Besides the Knife, you will also receive the Garzia Tumulto Race Car and the "Lupara Tradituri" Shotgun by signing up for the newsletter. Keep in mind that you will need to connect your 2K account when you play Mafia The Old Country on your preferred platform.

Make sure to quickly follow these steps, as these items can only be obtained if you decide to create a 2K account before May 11, 2025. The game will be available on all platforms on August 8, 2025 and you can pre-order Mafia The Old Country now to receive more rewards.

