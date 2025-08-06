Is Mafia The Old Country multiplayer co-op?

If you’ve been eyeing Mafia The Old Country and hoping to dive in with a buddy in multiplayer co-op mode, well, don’t hold your breath. Straight up: The game has no multiplayer or co-op support, and it’s not coming later either. This one's a pure single-player experience, and that's not changing anytime soon.

This is not a leak or a rumour, it's straight from the source. On the official The Road to Launch: Community Q&A page for the game, the developers have specified that "there are no plans for multiplayer or online modes” in The Old Country.

Mafia The Old Country - No multiplayer co-op, just you and the story

If you’ve played previous Mafia games, this probably won’t come as a shock. The series has always leaned heavily on story-first gameplay, and Mafia The Old Country is sticking with that same DNA. It's not chasing the current live-service trend or tacking on forced multiplayer co-op. Hangar 13 is doubling down on what they know works: a tightly directed, cinematic solo journey.

Mark your dates for the game (Image via 2K)

Nick Haynes, the studio head at Hangar 13, mentioned that the team behind The Old Country has taken inspiration from Mafia: Definitive Edition and Mafia II, games known for their focused, linear, deep narratives.

Also read: How to play Mafia The Old Country early? (New Zealand trick explained)

Any hope for multiplayer co-op later?

Not really. 2K has already shut that door. In the same Q&A thread, the developers confirmed that there's no multiplayer mode in the roadmap either. They’re fully focused on making this story feel like a complete saga from start to finish without the bells and whistles of a co-op mode.

Now, sure, somewhere down the line, modders might try cooking up their own multiplayer setup, as has been done before in other single-player titles. However, such a mode wouldn't be officially supported by Hangar 13 or 2K. So, if you’re banking on a legit multiplayer co-op mode, don’t.

PC system requirements for Mafia The Old Country

Before starting the game, ensure your PC can handle it. Here’s what you’ll need:

Minimum

OS : Windows 10 / 11

: Windows 10 / 11 Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-9700K

: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-9700K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA RTX 2070

: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA RTX 2070 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 55 GB of free space

: 55 GB of free space Other Notes: The game requires a 64-bit system and an SSD. Runs at 1080p on Medium settings.

Recommended

OS : Windows 10 / 11

: Windows 10 / 11 Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-12700K

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-12700K Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 55 GB of free space

: 55 GB of free space Other Notes: A 64-bit processor and SSD are required. Optimized for 1440p on High settings.

That's all about the possibility of a multiplayer co-op in Mafia The Old Country. For more guides on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

