Stealth in Mafia The Old Country, explained

Stealth in Mafia The Old Country is a full-blown playstyle that can be just as effective as charging in with guns blazing. For most of the game, sneaking is optional, but certain story beats force Enzo to stay low and unseen.

In those moments, knowing the mechanics can turn you from an amateur prowler into someone who ghosts through an area without leaving a trace. With that, here is how Stealth in Mafia The Old Country works.

A guide for Stealth in Mafia The Old Country

How close-range Stealth in Mafia The Old Country works

Going for a Stealth kill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

If you’re going for a silent takedown with bare hands, the approach matters. Stay crouched, move slowly, and keep to your target’s blind spot. Once you’re right behind them, hold Square (or E on PC) to grab. From there, tap Square repeatedly to choke them out until they’re down.

If you want it quicker and a bit bloodier, switch to a knife. Press Circle (or Q on PC) for a clean, lethal stab. Knives save time but use up durability, so think ahead if you’ve got a long section waiting for you.

Using distractions and hiding bodies

Misdirection is half the game in stealth. Toss a coin or a bottle to pull a guard’s attention away from their post. Once they step out of position, you’ve either got a clear path or a perfect opening for a takedown.

If you do drop someone, don’t leave them in plain sight. Many areas have spots to stash bodies, and using them prevents the alarm from being raised when another guard wanders by.

Stealth in Chapter 1: Famiglia

One of the first big doses of Stealth in Mafia The Old Country happens in Chapter 1, when Enzo escapes the mines. You start by choking out the guard in front of you, looting him, and sharpening your knife at a nearby whetstone. That blade will be your ticket through the locked door ahead.

Make sure to take care of the body (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

From there, creep past the next two guards on your way to your horse. You can choke them for a quiet kill or use the freshly-sharpened knife for something faster. Knife durability is limited, but you’ll get chances to repair it later, so don’t baby it too much here.

This section is also the perfect place to use Instinct (the ability that lets Enzo see guards’ positions through walls). Keep your path clean, make your move, and a cutscene will take over once you’re free, leading into a short horse ride to safety.

Advanced Stealth tools and tactics

Instinct is your best friend for tracking guard patrols without exposing yourself.

The Scannaturi Knife is your only ranged stealth option in this time period, no silenced guns here. It’s weaker in durability compared to the Stiletto, but that throw can clear enemies without you ever breaking cover.

Always pick up your Scannaturi Knife after a throw, or it’s gone for good. That’s especially important if you know a knife fight is coming up.

Some areas give you multiple entry and exit points. Don’t just barrel down the first path you see; a side route can make your job a lot easier.

That concludes our guide on Stealth in Mafia The Old Country. For more articles on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

