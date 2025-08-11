During Capiregime, the 13th chapter of Mafia The Old Country, Enzo will be ordered to eliminate Matteo Costa. While you can pull the trigger to execute him, there's also an option to refuse. Being a game with a linear storyline, the narrative won't be affected by the decision. However, if you opt for the choice not to kill him, you can unlock an interesting achievement in the title.

Keep reading to learn more about the options and what happens if you don't kill Costa in Mafia The Old Country.

What happens if you kill Matteo Costa or refuse to do so in Mafia The Old Country?

Matteo Costa begging for his life (Image via 2K)

Matteo Costa is one of the remaining Spadaro captains who were causing a nuisance to the Torrisi empire in Sicily. As the leader of the clan, Don Spadaro, and his ally, Raffaele Fontanella, were eliminated during La Forza Del Destino (Chapter 12), it was time for Enzo and others to clean up the rest.

After getting rid of Ignazio, Dino Mazzone, and Domizia Caccini in Chapter 13, Enzo, Tino, and Cesare cornered Matteo Costa, who was hiding in a church. While Tino and Cesare will tell you to pull the trigger and eliminate him, Father Ciccone will ask you to forgive him and not perform this type of action in God's place.

Subsequently, you can take two actions: shoot Costa or refrain. Here are the details regarding both choices and their outcomes:

Killing Costa in Chapter 13

Listening to Cesare and shooting Matteo Costa right away will result in his death, and Father Ciccone will show distress. Following that, the storyline will continue as usual, and the chapter will come to a close.

Not killing Costa in Chapter 13

When Cesare and Tino tell you to shoot, don't do anything for about 35 seconds to get a different perspective on the story. This time, Cesare will take the matter into his hands and kill Costa. However, choosing this path will unlock the "Man of Honor" achievement.

Which choice makes sense in Mafia The Old Country?

Enzo was fed up with the mafia and wanted to leave for America (Image via 2K)

While both options will result in the same outcome, Enzo's decision not to kill Costa after he begged for mercy makes sense at this point in the story.

After being rescued by Don Torrisi and working for him for years, Enzo eventually became displeased with the Mafia ways. Furthermore, he fell in love with the Don's daughter, Isabella, and was looking to relocate to America with her and start a new life.

During the final sequence, Father Ciccone asked to show mercy and not kill Matteo Costa in front of the church. Costa also begged for his life, saying he had a wife and a son, and would leave Sicily after this.

Thus, not opting to kill Costa seems more logical following Enzo's recent mindset. However, it's totally up to you how you want the narrative to proceed. Kill or refrain, the story remains unchanged; only the viewpoint shifts.

