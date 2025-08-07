All trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country

There are a total of 51 trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country that you can earn. Not all of them are tied to the story though, as you will need to complete several optional tasks to obtain some specific achievements during your playthrough. There are also trophies tied to the difficulty level you play on.

Let's take a look at all of the available trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country

All 51 available trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country

You can get 51 trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Here are all of the trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country that you can collect:

The Carusu: Enzo escaped the mine

Enzo escaped the mine Guest of Honor: Enzo found a new home

Enzo found a new home Forza San Celeste : Enzo won the Palio

: Enzo won the Palio The Family Business : Enzo learned the ropes

: Enzo learned the ropes A Trip to the Coast: Enzo saved Isabella

Enzo saved Isabella The Thing of Ours: Enzo got made

Enzo got made Salvatore's Apprentice: Cracked a safe without a combination

Cracked a safe without a combination Lira for Lira: Enzo freed the counterfeiter

Enzo freed the counterfeiter Everything's Golden: Enzo won the race

Enzo won the race The Rat : Enzo and Cesare killed L'Ombra

: Enzo and Cesare killed L'Ombra Total Shutdown: Enzo found the foreman

Enzo found the foreman No More Running: Enzo killed his nemesis

Enzo killed his nemesis Neutral Ground: Enzo loses his mentor

Enzo loses his mentor Most Dutiful Soldier: Enzo enacts his revenge

Enzo enacts his revenge Everything You Deserve: Enzo killed the Spadaro Holdouts

Enzo killed the Spadaro Holdouts Only One Way Out: Enzo and Isabella's story came to an end

Enzo and Isabella's story came to an end Rare Weapons Expert: Pracisione: Killed 20 enemies with a Praecisione

Killed 20 enemies with a Praecisione Rare Weapons Expert: Lupara : Killed 20 enemies with a Lupara

: Killed 20 enemies with a Lupara Rare Weapons Expert: Pump-Action: Killed 20 enemies with a Pump-Action Shotgun

Killed 20 enemies with a Pump-Action Shotgun Rare Weapons Expert: Vendetti: Killed 20 enemies with a Vendetti

Killed 20 enemies with a Vendetti Rare Weapons Expert: Modello: Killed 20 enemies with a Modello C96

Killed 20 enemies with a Modello C96 Rare Weapons Expert: Repeater: Killed 20 enemies with a Repeater

Killed 20 enemies with a Repeater Fantasma: Infiltrated the villa without being seen

Infiltrated the villa without being seen Silent Hunter: Killed Mazzone without alerting his men

Killed Mazzone without alerting his men Trail of Destruction: liminated 10 cars while escaping the Tonnara

liminated 10 cars while escaping the Tonnara Garden Rendezvous: Met Isabella in secret

Met Isabella in secret Worthy Opponent: Defeated Don Torrisi without taking a single hit

Defeated Don Torrisi without taking a single hit Fastest Man in Sicily: Completed the race in under 8 minutes

Completed the race in under 8 minutes Not So Fast: Killed Caccini before he reached the Salt Flats

Killed Caccini before he reached the Salt Flats Driving in Style: Customized a car

Customized a car Vulpi Misteriusa: Found a Mystery Fox

Found a Mystery Fox Riding in Style: Customized a horse

Customized a horse Full Steam Ahead: Beat the train

Beat the train Live By The Blade: Performed all Special Actions 5 times with each knife

Performed all Special Actions 5 times with each knife Protected: Equipped a Charm

Equipped a Charm Bona Furtuna: Found a Trinacria coin

Found a Trinacria coin Man of Honor: Enzo refused Tino's order to kill in cold blood

Enzo refused Tino's order to kill in cold blood Read All About It: Found a Newspaper\

Found a Newspaper\ The Old Way: Reached the foreman's office without alerting the enemies

Reached the foreman's office without alerting the enemies Bombas Away!: Killed 10 enemies with explosives

Killed 10 enemies with explosives Secret Assassin : Killed 20 enemies with Knife Takedowns

: Killed 20 enemies with Knife Takedowns Cold Blooded: Performed 30 headshots

Performed 30 headshots Mystery Fox Domination: All Mystery Foxes found

All Mystery Foxes found The Collector: Completed the collection

Completed the collection Good As New: Fixed a broken vehicle by using the crank

Fixed a broken vehicle by using the crank Daredevil: Jumped a car over 40 meters

Jumped a car over 40 meters The Finer Things: Bought all available cars from Pasquale

Bought all available cars from Pasquale Getaway Driver: Drove at 120 km/h for at least 15 seconds

Drove at 120 km/h for at least 15 seconds The Old Country: Completed the story on any difficulty

Completed the story on any difficulty True Soldato: Completed the story on Hard difficulty

Completed the story on Hard difficulty The Don: Achieved all trophies

That covers all available trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country.

About the author Supratim Sarkar

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

