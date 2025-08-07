All trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country

There are a total of 51 trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country that you can earn. Not all of them are tied to the story though, as you will need to complete several optional tasks to obtain some specific achievements during your playthrough. There are also trophies tied to the difficulty level you play on.
Let's take a look at all of the available trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country
All 51 available trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country
Here are all of the trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country that you can collect:
- The Carusu: Enzo escaped the mine
- Guest of Honor: Enzo found a new home
- Forza San Celeste: Enzo won the Palio
- The Family Business: Enzo learned the ropes
- A Trip to the Coast: Enzo saved Isabella
- The Thing of Ours: Enzo got made
- Salvatore's Apprentice: Cracked a safe without a combination
- Lira for Lira: Enzo freed the counterfeiter
- Everything's Golden: Enzo won the race
- The Rat: Enzo and Cesare killed L'Ombra
- Total Shutdown: Enzo found the foreman
- No More Running: Enzo killed his nemesis
- Neutral Ground: Enzo loses his mentor
- Most Dutiful Soldier: Enzo enacts his revenge
- Everything You Deserve: Enzo killed the Spadaro Holdouts
- Only One Way Out: Enzo and Isabella's story came to an end
- Rare Weapons Expert: Pracisione: Killed 20 enemies with a Praecisione
- Rare Weapons Expert: Lupara: Killed 20 enemies with a Lupara
- Rare Weapons Expert: Pump-Action: Killed 20 enemies with a Pump-Action Shotgun
- Rare Weapons Expert: Vendetti: Killed 20 enemies with a Vendetti
- Rare Weapons Expert: Modello: Killed 20 enemies with a Modello C96
- Rare Weapons Expert: Repeater: Killed 20 enemies with a Repeater
- Fantasma: Infiltrated the villa without being seen
- Silent Hunter: Killed Mazzone without alerting his men
- Trail of Destruction: liminated 10 cars while escaping the Tonnara
- Garden Rendezvous: Met Isabella in secret
- Worthy Opponent: Defeated Don Torrisi without taking a single hit
- Fastest Man in Sicily: Completed the race in under 8 minutes
- Not So Fast: Killed Caccini before he reached the Salt Flats
- Driving in Style: Customized a car
- Vulpi Misteriusa: Found a Mystery Fox
- Riding in Style: Customized a horse
- Full Steam Ahead: Beat the train
- Live By The Blade: Performed all Special Actions 5 times with each knife
- Protected: Equipped a Charm
- Bona Furtuna: Found a Trinacria coin
- Man of Honor: Enzo refused Tino's order to kill in cold blood
- Read All About It: Found a Newspaper\
- The Old Way: Reached the foreman's office without alerting the enemies
- Bombas Away!: Killed 10 enemies with explosives
- Secret Assassin: Killed 20 enemies with Knife Takedowns
- Cold Blooded: Performed 30 headshots
- Mystery Fox Domination: All Mystery Foxes found
- The Collector: Completed the collection
- Good As New: Fixed a broken vehicle by using the crank
- Daredevil: Jumped a car over 40 meters
- The Finer Things: Bought all available cars from Pasquale
- Getaway Driver: Drove at 120 km/h for at least 15 seconds
- The Old Country: Completed the story on any difficulty
- True Soldato: Completed the story on Hard difficulty
- The Don: Achieved all trophies
That covers all available trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country.
