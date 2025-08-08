Mafia The Old Country Il Barone guide: Chapter 4 walkthrough

After a bombastic Chapter 3, Mafia The Old Country's Chapter 4 "Il Barone" continues the momentum across several set pieces. After becoming familiar with Isabella and surviving an ambush, this new chapter sees the gang survive new dangers across the Sicilian countryside. From more horse-riding to shootouts and car rides, there is ample action here.

Read on to learn more about how to complete this mission in Mafia The Old Country.

Mafia The Old Country full Chapter 4 Il Barone walkthrough

After an initial cutscene where the Baron arrives at the Torrisi manor, players must accompany Isabella on yet another adventure. Start by heading with her to the stables to get a horse. Earned Dinari can be spent to obtain a better horse that can sprint for longer. Once mounted, follow Isabella to the ruins while the two gossip on the way.

A distinction later, the duo will catch up to Cesare and Gennaro as their car breaks down. This will initiate a tapping minigame where Enzo must crank the car by tapping the button when the pin falls in the highlighted area. Continue riding for another set piece that will slow them down, following which Isabella suggests taking the path through the mountains and races Enzo for it.

There will be another brief stretch of riding and banter between Enzo and Isabella after the race ends as they slowly but surely approach their destination. Isabella will stop for a moment at an overlook and ask Enzo to take a picture of the ruins. Adjust the focus till the picture is clear, and center the camera until the cursor turns yellow to snap a picture.

Players can adjust the lighting exposure as well when taking pictures in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Head down the hill to finally reach the ruins with Cesare and Gennaro waiting for them. After a brief cutscene and a two-hour time-lapse, a bored Cesare convinces Enzo to get behind the wheel of the car after cranking it again. This introduces you to your first instance of driving in Mafia The Old Country. Follow the pathway while manuvering the vehicle through the ruins to reach he temple area to initiate a race.

The first round comprises passing five red-ribbon clad pillars to complete a lap and return to the starting point, though be wary of the clock on the right side of the screen. The second round is pretty much the same, but demands that you complete the lap faster. As you drive through the circuit, you will hear gunshots and eventually be ambushed by hunters.

After running over the gunman who pops up in front of the car, Enzo and his partner will get out and take cover to engage in a shootout against the foes, with Messina leading the group. Use the cover to effectively take down enemies before they get to Enzo, and keep an eye out for flanks as well. Once the foes nearby have been dealt with, take the stone stairs on the left that lead to the temple.

Take the stone-hewn stairway on the left of the screen to proceed further (Image via 2K)

Utilize cover to avoid incoming gunfire, grab any ammo lying around, and head toward the yellow diamond marker while defeating any foes that block Enzo's path. As the number of enemies increases, the duo realizes that Isabella is nowhere to be found where they left her, and almost as if on cue, she will scream. Head to the heart of the temple to find Isabella being held captive by the bandits.

The head honcho, Messina, has bound Isabella in rope and stows her away on the back of a carriage with Gennaro also held hostage. Get into the vehicle to begin pursuing the bandits and save Isabella and Gennaro from being kidnapped. While driving, players will now also be able to shoot at the fleeing target.

During this chase, the bandits will also lob fireballs at the vehicle, so be sure to avoid them as they can damage the car's health bar. Not long after, Enzo will have Cesare take the wheel as he jumps atop a nearby horse to catch up to them faster. This lets you target the bandit more easily as you try to thwart Enzo's attempts.

The pursuit comes to an end (Image via 2k)

Eventually, Enzo will catch up to them and jump into Messina's cart and dislodge the remaining bandits, allowing Isbella some space to breathe. After the cutscene is over, the duo find themselves safe and sound after being thrown off the cart but Gennaro is still missing. This leads them to Messina's Camp, where he is being held.

Since players will be in enemy territory, they must try to stay hidden as much as possible, as being spotted will alert the camp. Proceed through the small cavern entrance on the right and wait for the bandits to disperse, and start taking them out one by one. Here, players will find the journal entry "The Owl's Instructions" on a crate next to a couple of apples.

The camp is sizable, so you can either take your time exploring every nook and cranny or sneakily head straight to Gennaro's location marked on the screen. Upon reaching the final shootout area, Messina will spot Enzo, causing all nearby enemies to become hostile, so take cover and eliminate foes one by one.

Be wary of the snipers on the upper balcony (image via 2K)

Progress through this encampment by fighting enemies to finally reach Gennaro, who has been tied up to a pole. After cutting the ropes tying him, pick up the "Ransom Note - Gennaro" sitting atop a crate to the left of where he was found tied up. Reach the exit area only to be stopped by Messina. This initiates a knife fight between Enzo and Mesisina.

Since this is a boss fight, you must whittle Messina's health down to zero to win. Parry his attacks when he tries to strike and dodge when his knife glints, and he should go down in no time. With Gennaro saved from danger, the gang returns home, where players will be greeted by a cutscene, and this winds up Chapter 4 of Mafia The Old Country.

