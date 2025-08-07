Mafia The Old Country Famiglia guide: Chapter 1 walkthrough

Mafia The Old Country is an all-new adventure through the Sicilian countryside, which truly picks up pace after the engrossing half-hour-long prologue is over. Known as "Famiglia", the first Chapter sees both the protagonist Enzo and players get to grips with the basic mechanics of the game (like stealth) that will be utilized throughout the adventure.

Here's our full guide to Chapter 1 for Mafia The Old Country, including all collectibles. Read on to learn more.

Mafia The Old Country full Chapter 1 Famiglia walkthrough

Upon gaining control of the character, you can use "Instinct" to detect enemies via an X-ray-vision-esque mechanic. Sneak towards the ladder at the other end of the wooden walkway and climb down. Head towards the marked unaware enemy, strangle him via a quick-tapping minigame, and loot the body to get a Whetstone (x1).

Use it to sharpen the knife Enzo is carrying and open the door that the enemy was interacting with. Follow the yellow diamond marker through the linear path to reach a guard. Use stealth to avoid detection; here, you can choose between sneaking past or knocking the guard out, though the latter method is easier to do.

Approach and remain still against the barricaded stone archway while sneaking to avoid detection from the second enemy, then strangle him once he gets close enough. A couple more guards will be patrolling this courtyard, so utilize the cover ahead to keep in the shadows. After one of the guards patrols on ahead, take down the loitering one, then do the same to the other.

Avoid detection to not fail the mission (Image via 2K)

With all enemies dispatched, the objective marker door can be freely approached, which initiates a cutscene where Il Merlo finally catches up with Enzo, only to be interrupted by a gunshot from Don Torrisi. The next morning, you will ride on horseback to your new home while learning about Torrisi and his background, eventually making your way to Enzo's new living quarters.

After being rudely awoken by Cesare, Enzo will be put to work, but before that, you can interact with the closet to change Outfits. Also, be sure to grab the Bandages (x1) on the table to the left of the wardrobe to heal up. Turn around to find a page lying on a nearby box, which says "Harvesting Instructions." Follow Cesare and head to the wine delivery area to start working.

After entering the wine cellar, turn left to see another journal page that says "Delivery Schedule" sitting atop a crate. Now, grab a tray of wine from the table nearby and load it onto the horse-drawn compartment out in the courtyard; this process must be repeated three times to initiate the next set of tasks. Then, speak to Valentina, who will be highlighted by a marker.

Perform tasks to repay Torrisi and his family's kindness (Image via 2K)

After a brief introduction, she will task Enzo with carrying a butchered pig. Follow her into a building nearby to find the carcass lying on the table on the right, but before that, pick up the note on the table to the left that reads "A Gift From Gulotta." With the pig slung over Enzo's shoulder, follow Valentina to the kitchen area.

Here, pick up another note that says "Valentina's Pork Spezzatino" off the table that Cesare is standing at. Place the pig down on the table nearby and follow Cesare, but before stepping out of the kitchen, be sure to grab the "Guest List" note lying on the cabinet next to the doorway. Enzo's new friend will take him to the stables, which require cleaning.

Head inside, look to the right, and grab the "Cosimo's Care" note sitting on a bench. Then, pick up the shovel to have Enzo clean up the nearby stables, leading to a cutscene featuring an unarmed woman. Once the scene ends, return to Cesare to begin prepping for the dinner. This will see players return to Enzo's quarters to clean up.

Mafia The Old Country is packed with unique characters to meet (Image via 2K)

However, before that, check out the two gentlemen next to a green car nearby, who will trigger an optional conversation. Walk around the car, past the blue one behind them, and up the stairs to find "Newspaper: Opera Season" on a round table. Then, head back to Enzo's quarters to be met with Father Ciccone outside the room.

After a brief chat, enter the room to find two items of interest sitting on the table: The first is a San Celeste Statue, collecting which grants a Charm that boasts various gameplay bonuses. In this instance, you will earn the Sant'Agata, a medallion that grants invulnerability when close to death. Next is the "Note From Father Ciccone."

Now, change your outfit from the wardrobe and interact with the bathtub to trigger a new cutscene featuring a big dinner party. Watch the cinematics through to the end to conclude Chapter 1: Famiglia in Mafia The Old Country, after which the next chapter, Palio, will begin.

