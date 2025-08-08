Mafia The Old Country Vendetta D'Onore guide: Chapter 5 walkthrough

Vendetta D'Onore is the fifth chapter in Mafia The Old Country. Its main objective is to follow Don Torrisi's task of sending a violent message to Ludovici, the man behind the earlier kidnapping of Isabella. Completing this will let Enzo fully integrate into Don Torrisi's family. Interestingly, failing to do a certain task unlocks a specific achievement.

Here is an extensive walkthrough on how to complete the Vendetta D'Onore (Chapter 5) in Mafia The Old Country.

Mafia The Old Country Chapter 5 Vendetta D'Onore: Walkthrough

Meet Don Torrisi

Agree to help Don Torrisi in dealing with Ludovici (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

After rescuing Isabella and Gennaro in Il Barone (Chapter 4), Enzo gets called up by Don Torrisi for the next objective. So when the initial cutscene ends, proceed toward Don Torrisi's villa. On the way, the priest will have a quick chat with you.

Continue to the objective marker to enter the house, and then take the stairs to the next floor. After that, open the marked doors to speak with Don Torrisi.

Prepare for the mission

Select your preferred weapon for the upcoming mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

As the cutscene ends, follow Luca downstairs to meet Valerio. Then, follow him to the workshop to equip your preferred weaponry for free. You can pick up each weapon to learn about its calibre briefly from Valerio.

I opted for the Bolt Action Rifle to eliminate long-range targets and also the Bore Pistol for close encounters. After selecting your preferred weapons, talk to Valerio to proceed.

Link your Steam and 2k accounts to get Garzia Garzia Tumulto (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

As you go outside, Isabella will ask you to carry a crate for her. Acquire the crate and place it on the nearby table to access additional dialogues with her. Then, proceed to the marked location and interact with the doors to choose a vehicle.

Note: Link your 2K account with Steam to obtain Garzia Garzia Tumulto for free, the best car in the game.

Arrive at the lookout

Lookout's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

After choosing a vehicle and starting the ride, you can either navigate your way to the required location or use the Skip Drive feature to fast travel to the lookout. Then, move forward to interact with Fede. Following that, scout Ludovici's villa from the lookout and wait for Tino.

Get inside Ludovici's villa

Go towards the small gate on the left (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

As you talk to Tino and get the instructions, your next task is to infiltrate Ludovici's villa. Do not proceed to the main gate; instead, approach the small gate on the left side of the house, which is guarded. You can use Enzo's Instinct mechanic to spot the enemies.

If you wait for a bit, he will move away. Then, use the knife to break the lock to open the door, and silently go behind the guard and choke him. Pick up his body and place it inside the big blue stash.

Utilize the blue stash to reach the garden's next level (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

After that, climb on top of the stash to reach the next upper level of the garden. Using the covers, carefully move to the left side of the villa. Wait for the conversation to end between the two nearby guards. When alone, take down one of them and pick up the body to hide behind the stone wall.

Climb the ladder to reach the workshop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

Next, wait for the other guard to return to the previous location and eliminate him. Locate another square wood log pile on the left and climb up. Use the ladder in front to reach the objective area.

Open the door to get inside, and just ahead, collect a Trinacria from the table. You can sell them at Pasquale's shop to earn Dinari (money). Stay behind the crate and wait for a while for an enemy to arrive there. Do the silent take down and place it inside the stash in the room.

The bench and the newspaper's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

Open the door beside the stash and move forward towards the villa to find a collectible newspaper on top of a bench. It is located hugged to the wall, beneath the light in front.

Use a coin throw to distract the enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

When a single enemy reaches the courtyard, take him down at the appropriate moment. You can hide the body in the courtyard's stash. Execute this method two more times to clear that part of the area. You can utilize a coin to distract the third enemy.

Then, use the left stairs to reach the top. However, ensure to avoid the guard's vision and sneakily go behind him to take him down. Open the green door to enter Ludovici's villa.

Find Ludovici

Open the white door to speak with Ludovici (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

As you're inside the villa, open the door on the left to progress. Afterward, you can collect another Trinacria and a Bead for the Charm (Caricato) from the top of the small wooden tables.

Follow the objective marker and open the white doors to locate Ludovici.

Note: If you manage to reach this far without getting caught, you will unlock the Fantasma achievement in Mafia The Old Country.

Eliminate the guards

Defeat all the guards to catch Ludovici (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

With you on the high ground and a decent amount of ammo supply, battling the guards should be easier. Use your long-range weapon to defeat the enemies. Furthermore, some enemies will appear from inside the villa, and kill them using the pistol.

Go down the curved stairs and kill the subsequent guards. Then, keep eliminating them and proceed through the roads to the objective marker. When everyone is dead, navigate to Ludovici's location and use your fist to beat him up.

Lastly, tie him up, put the body on your shoulder, and drop him inside the car.

Finish Ludovici

Tino tasks you to kill Ludovici (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

After getting into the car, you will be automatically driven to the specified location. As you get there, carry Ludovici again and follow Fede to Tino. Put him down at the cliff edge, and then Tino will ask you to shoot him. Here are the two choices and their consequences:

If you don't kill Ludovici

If you keep standing there for a while without pulling the trigger, Tino will get frustrated and kill you. However, doing this unlocks the Man of Honor achievement.

If you kill Ludovici

To progress further into the story, you must kill Ludovici here. When Tino asks you to shoot, simply aim for Ludovici's head and shoot.

Vengeance of Honor

Don Torrisi welcomes Enzo to the family (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

With you completing the mission successfully, Don Torrisi asks you to visit the underground workshop. Follow Cesare to get there and listen to Luca, and then an extensive cutscene will begin.

It highlights Don Torrisi and his family embracing Enzo as their very own, bound by blood. Then, Enzo takes the oath promising loyalty and protection to the family. Afterward, the final part of the chapter, a celebration, begins.

Following that, drive to San Caleste with Cesar. After a cutscene, he will take you to your new house. You can find a Trinacria on top of a table.

Lastly, talk to Cesare and then interact with the bedside table to complete Vendetta D'Onore (Chapter 5) in Mafia The Old Country.

