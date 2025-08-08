How to win the San Celeste race in Mafia The Old Country 

The San Celeste race in Mafia The Old Country kicks off during Chapter 2, titled Palio. This isn't just another ride through town; it's a full-blown two-lap showdown against eight other jockeys. You're filling in last minute for the Torrisi family’s original rider, so the pressure's on.

However, the San Celeste race in Mafia The Old Country is winnable. With that, here is a guide to win the race.

A guide to win the San Celeste race in Mafia The Old Country

You don’t need to worry about weapons or petting your horse in this chapter. Focus on speed, timing, and overtaking (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

Right before the San Celeste race in Mafia The Old Country begins, Enzo gets a different horse to ride; this one comes with three spurs. That means you’ve got limited burst potential, so you’ll need to be strategic about how and when to use them. It's tempting to hit them early to catch up, but if you waste them on the first few turns, you're basically giving the win to someone else.

Play the long game

The first few seconds might feel discouraging. You’re likely to fall behind a bit. Enzo’s horse isn’t immediately the fastest in the pack, but it starts to pick up momentum after the initial turns. Stay calm and keep your line. The key is not to treat it like a racing game with rubberband AI; this one doesn’t auto-win for you.

Instead, concentrate on your rhythm. Avoid jerkily moving the camera and maintain your lines tightly through the corners. Riders ahead of you will naturally slow down as they approach sharp turns (this is your opening).

When to use spurs

The biggest mistake you can make in the race is spamming the spur button. You’ve only got three, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The best time to use spurs? Straightaways. These are your prime opportunities to cover distance quickly and pass riders smoothly.

Final stretch and winning

Concluding the San Celeste race in Mafia The Old Country (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

By the second lap, use that last burst in the final straightaway, and you’ll cross the line first. The game doesn’t hand you the win, but it also doesn’t cheat. If you race smart, you’ll earn it.

Horse controls recap

If you’re playing on the PS5 or Xbox, here is a quick recap of the horse controls:

Spur : R1 (PS5) / RB (Xbox)

: R1 (PS5) / RB (Xbox) Gallop/Sprint : Click Left Stick (L3 for PS5) (LS for Xbox)

: Click Left Stick (L3 for PS5) (LS for Xbox) Slow Walk : Circle (PS5) / B (Xbox)

: Circle (PS5) / B (Xbox) Ride Forward : Move with Left Stick (L for PS5) (LS for Xbox)

: Move with Left Stick (L for PS5) (LS for Xbox) Camera : Right Stick (R for PS5) (RS for Xbox)

: Right Stick (R for PS5) (RS for Xbox) Pause: Options (PS5) / Menu (Xbox)

That concludes our guide on winning the San Celeste race in Mafia The Old Country.

