All Mafia the Old Country difficulty settings explored

Right from the start, Mafia The Old Country difficulty settings come into play, offering a few different levels that change up combat, resource availability, and even how much punishment your car can take. It is about pulling off hits and weaving through tight Sicilian alleys in vintage cars. It also gives you room to decide how rough (or smooth) you want your criminal climb to feel.
While you’ll usually get to decide whether you want to go in guns blazing or sneak your way through enemy territory, there are a few specific missions where stealth is a requirement. These narrative-driven stealth sections break the usual freedom the game offers, so it’s worth keeping in mind if you’re planning to speed through with nothing but brute force.
Now, let’s get into how the game actually lets you shape your experience.
All three Mafia The Old Country difficulty settings explained
1) Easy
If you’re new to the Mafia series or just want to cruise through the story without breaking a sweat, the Easy mode in Mafia The Old Country difficulty settings smooths out most of the bumps. Enzo hits harder, enemies shoot like stormtroopers, loot piles are generous, and car crashes won’t ruin your day.
You’ll still experience the whole story, just without feeling like you're fighting for your life at every turn.
2) Medium
For most players, Medium is the sweet spot in Mafia The Old Country difficulty settings. This one keeps things fair. Gunfights are dangerous, but not punishing. The enemies aren’t perfect shots, but they’ll keep you on your toes. Resources feel just right, and while vehicles still take a hit, it won’t feel like you're driving a paper car. This is how most folks will likely play their first run.
3) Hard
The Hard mode is for players who want the full gritty Mafia experience. It’s not just more formidable enemies; your guns don’t hit as hard, so you’ll be unloading more rounds into each fight. Enemies? Sharper aim and bigger punches. Resources are stingy, and your car? Every fender bender feels like a serious crash.
Realism takes the wheel here, especially with how damage is handled. Some players might find the combat a bit unbalanced. While you’re taking realistic damage, enemies can feel like bullet sponges.
And because vehicle handling is already a bit floaty, the additional collision damage can make driving quite frustrating. There is also a trophy/achievement tied to finishing the game on Hard. You can still unlock it by replaying just the final chapter on Hard mode through the Chapter Replay option.
Can you change the Mafia The Old Country difficulty settings?
The game doesn’t lock you into a choice forever. You can change the difficulty at any time through the Gameplay menu. So if you start on Hard and it ends up feeling more frustrating than challenging, you can bump it down without restarting the whole story.
