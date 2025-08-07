All Mafia The Old Country safe combinations and where to find them

In Mafia The Old Country, it’s not all shootouts and backroom deals; sometimes, you'll have to crack a safe or two using safe combinations. As you sniff around for hidden cash or some other item of interest, these lockers show up in a few spots throughout the story.

If you're chasing 100% completion or eyeing the Salvatore’s Apprentice Trophy/Achievement, you’ll actually want to open at least one safe before picking up the combo note. That’s the trick. Still, if you’d rather get in and grab the goods, here’s where to find all the safe combinations and what’s inside the safes in Mafia The Old Country.

What are all the safe combinations in Mafia The Old Country, and what is inside the safes?

1) Lemon Farm Safe – Chapter 3

1) Lemon Farm Safe – Chapter 3

Combination: 10-20-30

This one's tucked away on the lemon farm during Chapter 3. If you’re trying to find the code yourself, there’s a cheesy little Farmer’s Romantic Poem sitting on a colored cabinet beside a bowl of lemons. That’s your clue. To open the safe, tilt the R on your gamepad left or right.

Inside the safe, you'll find 200 Dinari, which isn't a game-changer, but it's worth grabbing early. You'll also find an Outgoing Payments note near the table; you can press Square on your gamepad to read it.

2) Impound Yard Safe – Chapter 3

Combination: 21-10-08

Still in Chapter 3, head over to the Impound Yard before you reach the whiskey storage zone. On the left, there’s an office with a safe quietly stashed inside. To play it by the book, you can grab the Impound Yard – Incident Reports document.

It’s sitting in the back left-hand corner of a chest of drawers. But if you just want the code and the cash, punch in and collect your 200 Dinari.

3) D’Amico’s Office Safe – Chapter 6

Combination: 02-19-62

Later in Chapter 6, you’ll come across D’Amico’s Office, and this one’s tied to the main story. The safe here holds Giuseppe’s printing plates, which you’ll need in order to move forward in the campaign.

Want to find the combo naturally? Read the Monthly Reminders note on the desk nearby. Or, skip straight to it and get what you came for.

That wraps up our article on all safe combinations in Mafia The Old Country. For more guides on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

