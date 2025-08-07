  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Mafia The Old Country safe combinations and where to find them

All Mafia The Old Country safe combinations and where to find them

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 07, 2025 16:58 GMT
This guide will help you locate the safe combinations in Mafia the Old Country (Image via 2K)
This guide will help you locate the safe combinations in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

In Mafia The Old Country, it’s not all shootouts and backroom deals; sometimes, you'll have to crack a safe or two using safe combinations. As you sniff around for hidden cash or some other item of interest, these lockers show up in a few spots throughout the story.

Ad

If you're chasing 100% completion or eyeing the Salvatore’s Apprentice Trophy/Achievement, you’ll actually want to open at least one safe before picking up the combo note. That’s the trick. Still, if you’d rather get in and grab the goods, here’s where to find all the safe combinations and what’s inside the safes in Mafia The Old Country.

What are all the safe combinations in Mafia The Old Country, and what is inside the safes?

Check out the safe combinations in the game (Image via 2K)
Check out the safe combinations in the game (Image via 2K)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

1) Lemon Farm Safe – Chapter 3

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Combination: 10-20-30

This one's tucked away on the lemon farm during Chapter 3. If you’re trying to find the code yourself, there’s a cheesy little Farmer’s Romantic Poem sitting on a colored cabinet beside a bowl of lemons. That’s your clue. To open the safe, tilt the R on your gamepad left or right.

Inside the safe, you'll find 200 Dinari, which isn't a game-changer, but it's worth grabbing early. You'll also find an Outgoing Payments note near the table; you can press Square on your gamepad to read it.

Ad

Also read: All Mafia The Old Country outfits and how to unlock them

2) Impound Yard Safe – Chapter 3

  • Combination: 21-10-08

Still in Chapter 3, head over to the Impound Yard before you reach the whiskey storage zone. On the left, there’s an office with a safe quietly stashed inside. To play it by the book, you can grab the Impound Yard – Incident Reports document.

It’s sitting in the back left-hand corner of a chest of drawers. But if you just want the code and the cash, punch in and collect your 200 Dinari.

Ad

3) D’Amico’s Office Safe – Chapter 6

  • Combination: 02-19-62

Later in Chapter 6, you’ll come across D’Amico’s Office, and this one’s tied to the main story. The safe here holds Giuseppe’s printing plates, which you’ll need in order to move forward in the campaign.

Want to find the combo naturally? Read the Monthly Reminders note on the desk nearby. Or, skip straight to it and get what you came for.

Ad

That wraps up our article on all safe combinations in Mafia The Old Country. For more guides on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

You can check these out in the meantime:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications