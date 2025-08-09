With the game being set in the early 1900s, Cars in Mafia The Old Country are few and far between, but for a family with connections, it's not a rare sight. In total, there are 11 Cars in Mafia The Old Country that you can become the proud owner of; each distinct and unique. Of course, you could opt to use Horses, which is more appropriate, all things considered.
However, if you like feeling the cool breeze in your hair as you drive down the Italian countryside, Cars in Mafia The Old Country will be your best friend. That said, here's a list of all the Cars you can obtain, and the method in which to obtain them.
List of all Cars in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock them
While it's obvious that you will have to buy Cars using Dinari, not all of them can be obtained in this way. Certain Cars have their own prerequisites (part of DLCs), which have to be fulfilled to unlock them. Here's the list:
- Garzia Tumulto: Unlocked by logging in with a 2K Account.
- Eckhart Speciale: Unlocked by purchasing the Padrino Pack (Deluxe Edition).
- Carozella Nero: Unlocked by purchasing the Gatto Nero Pack (Deluxe Edition).
- Bolt Model 1: Unlocked in Chapter 5.
- Dufort 30: Can be purchased from the Garage in Chapter 5 for 1,000.
- Eckhart Dominion: Can be purchased from the Garage in Chapter 5 for 1,500.
- Beneventi 24HP: Can be purchased from the Garage in Chapter 5 for 1,000.
- Carozella Tesoro: Unlocked by progressing through the story.
- Carozella Mark 2: Unlocked by progressing through the story.
- Trauntenberg Sport-Renner: Unlocked by progressing through the story.
- Dufort Camionette: Can be purchased from the Garage in Chapter 5 for 1,500.
For the time being, these 11 Cars in Mafia The Old Country can be obtained. We could see more added in future updates, but for the time being, this is it. And if you're a collector of things, there are numerous Outfits for you to unlock as well, which include Hats and Hairstyles.
