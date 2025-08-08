Can you fast travel in Mafia The Old Country?

If you're wondering about fast travel in Mafia The Old Country, you're definitely not alone. The game's map is large, the terrain has an old-school feel, there are horse rides, and exploration can sometimes feel a bit too realistic.

That said, yes, you can fast travel in Mafia The Old Country, but only in Explore Mode. So, if you're mid-mission or playing the regular story, the feature will remain off-limits for you. You must traverse the map the old-school way during those parts. Let's look more into it.

When does fast travel in Mafia The Old Country unlock?

Press E on your keyboard to fast travel in Mafia The Old Country (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

To unlock fast travel, you must push through the game's Chapter 2 (Palio), specifically the part where Enzo gets tossed into a wild horse race at San Celeste. Once that’s done, the option to explore more freely unlocks. After that, you can head into Explore Mode from the Main Menu under Chapter Replay. That’s where the fast travel system kicks in.

To start fast traveling, you’ll first need to open up the map. If you're playing on a console, just hit the Menu or Start button. Fast travel points only show up while you're in Explore Mode. So, if you're still running through the main storyline, don’t expect the map to let you warp across the world magically.

Now, with the map open, look for fast travel icons on it; they are usually displayed as a pair of downward-pointing arrowheads or marked special spots as shown in the above image. If you’ve already visited a location in the story, you’ll see its marker in Explore Mode too.

What about skipping long rides?

If you're not using Explore Mode but still want to avoid some of those long drives or horse treks in the story, there’s a solution for that as well. Head into Settings > Gameplay and turn on the “Enable Skip Drive and Ride” option. This lets Enzo skip any boring travel segments, as long as there’s no big cutscene, gunfight, or chase happening during that ride.

Even though Explore Mode gives you the freedom to hunt down collectibles and visit unlocked areas, keep in mind that some items are still story-specific. Fast travel in Mafia The Old Country helps, but it doesn’t give you complete control over every little thing.

