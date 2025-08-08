Mafia The Old Country Palio guide: Chapter 2 walkthrough

Palio is the second chapter in Mafia The Old Country, where Enzo expands his knife-fighting skills and participates in a horse racing competition. It unlocks the in-game map and lets you access the store for the first time, where you can trade items.

Here are more details on how to complete Palio (Chapter 2) in Mafia The Old Country.

Mafia The Old Country Chapter 2 Palio: Walkthrough

Reach Pasquale's home

Go to Pasquale's home with Luca (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

After securing a stay at Don Torrisi's base in Famiglia (Chapter 1), the next chapter, Palio, starts with Enzo picking up several crates into a cart with Luca. When the cutscene ends, hop onto your horse and follow the vehicle.

When you arrive at Pasquale's house, get off the horse and pick up the crate from the cart. Afterward, follow Luca for a bit and open the main gate. Then, a cutscene showcases Enzo placing the cart on a table.

Buy a knife from Pasquale's store

Buy the knife of your choice using 200 Dinari (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

As the conversation between Luca and Pasquale ends, open the crate to learn about Dinari (in-game currency) and Trinacria (artifacts) in Mafia The Old Country. You will also receive 200 Dinari from there.

From there, proceed to the opposite side and go down the stairs. Then, get inside Pasquale's store to find various items to trade. However, with you having a limited amount of Dinari and a specific objective to follow, interact with the table in the southwest corner. You can find a bunch of knives visible on the table.

You must now purchase one of three different 200 Dinari knives. Here are the available options and their specialities:

Viperi (Scannaturi type) : It can perform knife throw takedowns.

: It can perform knife throw takedowns. Draguni (Rasolu type) : It can perform takedowns during combat.

: It can perform takedowns during combat. Colossu (Stiletto type): It has high durability.

Although I opted for the Colossu because of its durability buff, you can choose any of the options since it's still in the early-game. Buy the preferred knife using 200 Dinari, and return to Luca.

Knife battle training with Luca

Learn new tricks from Luca and defeat him afterward (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

This part of the story introduces you to new mechanics of the knife battle in Mafia The Old Country. But first, you must hit Luca five times in total by utilizing the previously learned skills of Slash, Thurst, and Dodge. After that, you will learn three new techniques.

Parrying

To execute this successfully, press the Parry button just as the attack is about to hit you. Ensure to keep practicing as long as you want, as Luca's attacks will not kill you. If you manage to Parry three attacks, the next tutorial begins.

Dodging unparryable strikes

Luca then teaches you to dodge the strikes that are impossible to parry. These attacks are marked with an orange cross showcased to the opponent's weapon. To perform this technique, press the Dodge button just as the knife is about to hit you. Repeat this three times to proceed.

Slash attack

The next technique is straightforward: press the Strike button if the enemy has a guard up. When the guard breaks, you can use Slashes or Thursts to make counterattacks. Break Luca's guard three times to reach the next part.

Defeat Luca

After you're done with the tutorial, you have to fight Luca in a training knife battle. This time, both of you will have a health bar. So, utilize the tricks you have learned to win the duel against Luca. He is an easy opponent, so defeating him should be easier with simple parrying and dodging.

Reach the horse racing event

Win the race by properly utilizing the Spurs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

After the friendly knife battle, get onto your horse and follow Luca to the racing event. You can use the new Spur mechanic with your horse to travel faster. Afterward, follow the objective marker to reach Don Torrisi's tent. With the main rider unavailable, the next task is to take part in the horse racing event.

How to win the horse racing

The horse racing event features two laps and a total of nine riders, including Enzo. Now that you know how to Spur, overtaking other riders should be easy. However, don't use the aspect all the time to ride faster.

Instead, gallop most of the time and save the Spur cooldowns. Whenever there's a straight and long stretch ahead, use them one after another to gain momentum and overtake the riders.

Be patient, use the Spurs properly, and take decent corners to win the race with ease.

Walk with Isabella

Deliver the wine while walking alongside Isabella (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

After the race ends, you will be tasked with making some wine deliveries. During the cutscene, you will meet Isabella, Don Torrisi's daughter. Keep walking beside her to make the first delivery.

When done, continue to follow Isabella, and a Spadaro gang will assault you on the way. Then, you have to defeat L'Ombra in a knife battle.

Defeating L'Ombra requires proper knife-battling techniques (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 2K)

Utilize the necessary techniques to hit him and empty the health bar. After you beat L'Ombra, Luca will appear, and the Spadaro group will flee the area.

With this, Palio (Chapter 2) in Mafia The Old Country comes to an end, and Pizzu (Chapter 3) begins.

