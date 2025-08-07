All Mafia The Old Country chapters

Mafia The Old Country chapters
All chapters in Mafia The Old Country

There are a total of 15 chapters through which Mafia The Old Country's story will unfold. You will experience the rise of Enzo Favara in the Sicilian mob, as this rags-to-riches story unfolds over the course of 10 hours. The game is not as big as Mafia 3, which featured an open-world mission-based structure, while The Old Country goes back to its linear story-driven roots.

This article will cover all the chapters in Mafia The Old Country.

All chapters in Mafia The Old Country

The story of Mafia: The Old Country will unfold over the course of 15 chapters, where you can experience the protagonist, Enzo Favara's rise to power from a mine worker to becoming a powerful soldato of the Torrisi crime family. The journey won't be smooth, however, as the life of crime will often circle back to him, similar to Tommy Angelo, Vito Scaletta, and Lincoln Clay.

There are a total of 15 chapters in the game (Image via 2K)
There are a total of 15 chapters in the game

Here are all 15 chapters of the game, including the prologue.

  • Tremori - Prologue
  • Famiglia - Chapter 1
  • Palio - Chapter 2
  • Pizzu - Chapter 3
  • Il Barone - Chapter 4
  • Vendetta D'Onore - Chapter 5
  • La Difesa Siciliana - Chapter 6
  • Spirito Sportivo - Chapter 7
  • Disgrazia - Chapter 8
  • Industria - Chaper 9
  • La Festa - Chaper 10
  • Mattanza - Chaper 11
  • La Forza Del Destino - Chaper 12
  • Capiregime - Chapter 13
  • La Merica - Chapter 14

How long is Mafia The Old Country's story

Unlike Mafia 3, The Old Country does not have a long campaign where you need to complete a set of tasks to get particular endings. It will take you around 10 hours to beat the game, with a few more hours of playtime depending on whether you choose to find all collectibles and secrets.

Given that some of the Mafia: The Old Country achievements are tied to these activities, you might opt to engage in them, especially if you are a completionist. People playing the game on easy difficulty will also allow you to complete it quickly, compared to if you played on hard mode.

Overall, it will take you roughly 10-12 hours to complete the game, and more if you decide to play it again or try to hunt down every optional collectible in the game. It is, after all, a linear story-driven experience similar to the first two games, and given that Mafia The Old Country lacks an open-world like the third game, you will be able to complete it fairly quickly.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

