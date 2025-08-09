Mafia The Old Country Disgrazia guide: Chapter 8 walkthrough

Disgrazia is the eighth chapter in Mafia The Old Country, where Enzo is tasked with saving the tannery from a sudden police raid. So he must warn the workers and clear the place out to recover more than twenty thousand dollars. Notably, the chapter also reveals the person who told the guards about this secret tannery's location.

Here is an extensive walkthrough on how to complete the Disgrazia (Chapter 8) in Mafia The Old Country.

Mafia The Old Country Chapter 8 Disgrazia: Walkthrough

Reach the tannery

L'Ombra told the guards about the tannery's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

After winning the Targa Siragusa race in the Spirito Sportivo (Chapter 7), Tino comes to Enzo's house the next morning to inform him about the police raid. Once the cutscene ends, hop onto a horse or a car to travel to the tannery's location.

Next, warn others about the raid and talk to Cesare. Open the door and follow the pathway to the marked location. The subsequent cutscene showcases that it was L'Ombra (from the Spadaro family) who told Major D'Amico about the tannery's location.

Get information about Giuseppe, the forger

Wait until the guard in the back turns around (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Following the cutscene, go right and get more information about Giuseppe's location. Take the exit and wait for the guard at the back to turn around. Next, knock out the nearby guard and put him inside the stash.

Proceed to the other side (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Wait for the other guard to turn his back again, sneak behind him, and take him out. Carry his body inside the stash. Then use the vehicle's cover to move to the other side and wait for the guards to stop talking.

Unlock the door when the guards leave (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Once they leave, move forward, open the door on the left, and talk to a worker. After that, move ahead and wait for the guards to move from the front. Then, go down from the right and wait there until the guard on your left moves to a different place.

Eliminate the guard and proceed forward (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Go to the opposite side of the road and knock down the unaware guard from behind. Quickly hide his body inside the stash afterward. Proceed ahead, go down the stairs, and take the path on the right. Take the stairs in front and turn left to hide behind a wall.

After the guards are done talking, go to the right side, knock out the guard standing in front of the door, and put his body inside the stash. Enter the building, move forward, and move the cart to open the door. You will then meet another Torrisi worker.

Find Giuseppe

Take down this guard to reach the location on the right (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Once you return to the building's exit, you will get to know that the guards are aware of your presence. Wait for them to talk and move to different locations, and then get out of there. Now, you have to visit two different places to try to find Giuseppe.

While the correct location is at the front, you can still visit the one on the right to rescue two workers and learn more details about the situation. For that, sneak behind the crouched enemy on the right and knock him down. Cross the bridge, open the door, and eliminate the guard to save the workers.

Wait for the guard to leave to reach the required location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Now, exit the place, cross the bridge, quickly hide behind a wall, and wait for the patrolling guard to turn around. Next, go right to the marked location and eliminate the guard standing in front of the door. In there, you will meet Giuseppe, the forger.

Find and defeat L'Ombra

Open this wooden gate to find L'Ombra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

As you exit the building, you must take down the guards at the front who are fighting against Cesare. When done, open the marked door, and a cutscene will begin, showcasing L'Ombra brawling with Cesare and then fleeing the location.

Chase him with your car, and he will eventually disappear into the fog. Keep moving forward, and you will reach a foggy location. Go to the objective marker, move ahead a little, and open the door on the far-right corner to find L'Ombra. Finally, he will be killed by Cesare.

The final cutscene features Don Torrisi meeting with Don Spadaro, which marks the conclusion of the Disgrazia (Chapter 8) in Mafia The Old Country.

Check out more Mafia The Old Country gameplay guides from Sportskeeda:

