Mafia The Old Country Spirito Sportivo guide: Chapter 7 walkthrough

Chapter 7: Spirito Sportivo is roughly the mid-section of Mafia The Old Country's engrossing single-player storyline. After a brief cutscene, this chapter sees Enzo in the gang work to enter and win a race for a large sum of prize money. With ample instances of driving ahead, players will surely come to grips with the driving mechanics, including handling and turning, in the game.

Read on to know how to beat this chapter in Mafia The Old Country.

Mafia The Old Country full Chapter 7 Spirito Sportivo walkthrough

Once you gain control of Enzo, follow Leo to the posters on a nearby building. In a nutshell, the protagonist will take part in the Targa Siragusa race to win the prize money. The vehicle of choice will be a Carozella, but before that, it must be dropped off at Pasquale's place. Sit in the green car and drive to the location while ensuring the racing vehicle towed up behind does not get damaged too much.

This takes the gang through the lush countryside before pulling up at the Carrozzeria D'Amato. Get out of the car and speak to Pasquale, the mechanic, to have him look over the ride, and then talk to Leo to discuss further plans to get into the race. The brief talk later, we see a timeskip to San Celeste during nighttime as Enzo meets up with Leo as promised.

Follow Leo, who will lay out the plan: Enzo must try to photograph the event organizer Marquis Siragusa as he lies with prostitutes in a brothel to blackmail him and allow Enzo into the race. Speak to Leo's contact to devise a plan to get past Siragusa's bodyguards. The objective is to avoid detection, so be wary of the patrolling guards.

Photographing a dirty deed

Eliminate the resting guard to progress (image via 2K)

Crouch and stick to the stone wall next to the car that Enzo starts at, and take down the first guard. Sneak past the others by staying close to cover and go up the stairs to reach the informant. After talking to her, take the doorway on the right and follow the marker. Before heading into the balcony, grab the "Alfredo's Love Letter" note from the table near the door, then head out to the vantage point.

Clamber over the rails and proceed through the next room. Here, you will find a new Charm, Medicale, on a crate to the right, while the Chasing Shadows newspaper sits on a table on the left. Climb over the barrier and turn left to reach Siragusa's room. Here, Enzo will have an opportunity to photograph the NPC using the camera.

As in past instances, tweak the focus and adjust the reticule till it's yellow to center the image, and take the photo as damning evidence of Siragusa's unholy deeds as a holy man of the Church. This will add the Marquis Siragusa image in the player's Collection. Once done, turn around and head down the balcony to escape and meet up with Leo.

Take the photo to blackmail him later (Image via 2K)

Winning at all costs

Follow Leo to devise the next part of the plan and reach the end of the alley to drop him off in his ride. The next day, players will drive the Carozella and test its performance against a train. Accelerate on cue to begin the test drive and follow the straightforward path to race against the train. Cross the railway tracks to the right before the train can catch up and stop to pick up Leo.

Impressed with Enzo's performance, the next objective is to head back to Pasquale's for further tuning and maintenance. Get out of the car and talk to Leo to learn that they have been accepted into the Targa Siragusa race thanks to Marquis. Enzo will also gain a leg up by being notified of corners by Cesare, as well as marked shortcuts that can be used.

Once the cutscene is over, the day of the race arrives. However, things are off to a bad start as the car refuses to budge, causing them to lag behind. After Cesare is done tweaking the car, drive forth as fast as possible to catch up with the others and avoid crashing by listening to Cesare's callouts, as they can slow Enzo down further.

Race to win in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Other than that, it is a simple case of following the marker to drive through the checkpoints. A number on the left side of the screen indicates your position, so the goal is to reach the first spot by overtaking other drivers. You must have a good grasp of the driving mechanics, especially handling and turning, as there are several sharp turns around the course.

Additionally, to take the shortcut paths indicated by Leo's girls at certain sections of the track. The last stretch of this race in Mafia The Old Country will be the hardest, featuring turns that snake through right and left, after which they should reach the finish line.

In the next scene, catch up with Cesare for a photo idea and then talk to Leo. Head down the port walkway to see Isabella walking to the docks. Before stepping onto the wooden docks, turn left to grab the "Amazing Inventions" newspaper. Continue forth to meet up with Isabelle to invite her for a picture.

The winners of the race (Image via 2K)

Walk with her to the photo spot and stand in place to get a photo taken with the others alongside the golden trophy. This wraps up Chapter 7, Spirito Sportivo, in Mafia The Old Country.

