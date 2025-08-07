Should you play Mafia The Old Country with controller or keyboard and mouse on PC? 

Mafia The Old Country brings a storydriven, linear experience to consoles and PC, and those enjoying it on the latter platform have the luxury of using their preferred mode on input: whether that is keyboard & mouse or controller. Now that this brand-new series entry is headed in a new direction versus the traditional route, which mode of input is best?

Here's everything to know about the ideal way to play this latest Mafia prequel game on PC. Read on to know more.

Is Mafia The Old Country better on keyboard & mouse or controller on PC?

Aiming just feels more ergonomic and freeform on keyboard & mouse (Image via 2K)

Realistically, while the answer to that question is subjective, PC players would generally do well just with a keyboard & mouse setup in this scenario. After all, this is a cinematic third-person shooter game, not unlike similar genre entries like Tomb Raider or Uncharted. So, accuracy at every turn is important, especially if players are tackling the higher difficulty modes.

In short, players will control the protagonist Enzo Favara across a linear narrative, engaging in various set pieces and cover-shooter-based combat. Given the quick aim required in most scenarios to take down foes, the mouse is arguably the most accurate mode of input between keyboard & mouse and controller, allowing players to click headshots easily.

This makes even more sense since the PC demographic is used to that control method to begin with. However, those who still want to play the game with a controller can do so as the PC version is compatible with modern controllers across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo peripherals. Furthermore, they can also switch back and forth between the two control types as desired.

Mafia The Old Country is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

