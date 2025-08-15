Is there New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country?

Having a New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country would have allowed players to replay the game without losing their progress. This mode, popular among other games, typically allows players to keep their loot and unlocked items after they've finished the story once. Then they can replay it all with all the items available. Unfortunately, this is not the case for 2K Games' brand-new title.So the answer is no, there is no New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country. However, there is an attractive alternative.The lack of New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country explainedMafia The Old Country does not have a New Game Plus mode. In other words, players cannot unlock all the weapons, charms, costumes, etc, and then replay the game with the content unlocked after finishing the story once.Therefore, if someone wants to replay the game, they will also have to start from scratch in terms of all their weapons, costumes, charms, and other valuable items in the story's normal progression. As they replay the many chapters of Mafia The Old Country, they'll have to unlock and purchase items all over again.However, if a player wants to re-explore specific chapters in the game, they can do so via the Chapter Replay mode. This option is available on the home screen and lets you replay specific chapters.However, in order to revisit a chapter, a gamer must have played it at least once. In other words, chapters only become available for replay once a player has finished them as part of the game's normal storyline.There can be plenty of reasons for replaying chapters in Mafia The Old Country. Players can collect charms, explore minute details, find new ways to finish objectives, and do much more. The possibilities are many and allow for a richer experience of the game's overall depth.That being said, currently, there are no updates from 2K Games that suggest the future arrival of New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country. Fans can, however, expect the Free Ride mode to arrive soon, which is an entirely different way to re-explore the game's world.Here are some more articles on the game:How to throw a knife in Mafia The Old CountryHow to get the Getaway Driver achievement in Mafia The Old CountryMafia The Old Country weapon tier listHow to unlock Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country5 best mods for Mafia The Old Country