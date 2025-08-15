Is there New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country?

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 15, 2025 19:56 GMT
Is there New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country?
Is there New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country? (Image via 2K Games)

Having a New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country would have allowed players to replay the game without losing their progress. This mode, popular among other games, typically allows players to keep their loot and unlocked items after they've finished the story once. Then they can replay it all with all the items available. Unfortunately, this is not the case for 2K Games' brand-new title.

Ad

So the answer is no, there is no New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country. However, there is an attractive alternative.

The lack of New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country explained

Mafia The Old Country does not have a New Game Plus mode. In other words, players cannot unlock all the weapons, charms, costumes, etc, and then replay the game with the content unlocked after finishing the story once.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Therefore, if someone wants to replay the game, they will also have to start from scratch in terms of all their weapons, costumes, charms, and other valuable items in the story's normal progression. As they replay the many chapters of Mafia The Old Country, they'll have to unlock and purchase items all over again.

Ad

However, if a player wants to re-explore specific chapters in the game, they can do so via the Chapter Replay mode. This option is available on the home screen and lets you replay specific chapters.

However, in order to revisit a chapter, a gamer must have played it at least once. In other words, chapters only become available for replay once a player has finished them as part of the game's normal storyline.

Ad

There can be plenty of reasons for replaying chapters in Mafia The Old Country. Players can collect charms, explore minute details, find new ways to finish objectives, and do much more. The possibilities are many and allow for a richer experience of the game's overall depth.

That being said, currently, there are no updates from 2K Games that suggest the future arrival of New Game Plus in Mafia The Old Country. Fans can, however, expect the Free Ride mode to arrive soon, which is an entirely different way to re-explore the game's world.

Ad

Here are some more articles on the game:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications