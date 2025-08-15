How to throw a knife in Mafia The Old Country

Throwing a knife in Mafia The Old Country is a special attack and can increase the range of a weapon that is otherwise practically meant for very close-quarters combat. That said, it's important to note that not all knives can be thrown to perform a takedown. Only the Scannaturi line of knives has this special perk.

Ad

This article will go over how you can throw a knife in Mafia The Old Country to get a kill from a longer distance.

Throwing a knife in Mafia The Old Country: What knives can be thrown and how to do it

Only Scannaturi knives can be thrown (Image via 2K)

Not all knives in this game can be thrown. Different types of this weapon have different perks and special functions. For instance, all knives from the Scannaturi line can be thrown from a distance to get a kill. This includes the following:

Ad

Trending

Scannaturi Speciale

Viperi

Lupu

Throwing such a weapon will take one Durability point out of your knife, but it can always be restored with a whetstone. That said, be careful not to overuse the mechanic, as it will impact the effectiveness of your knife after too many hits. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do the knife throw in Mafia The Old Country:

Equip your Scannaturi-type knife in-game. It should be in Enzo's hand with the knife's stats appearing at the bottom left of your screen.

Next, sneak close to your target. This works best if your enemy has their back to you.

You can only execute a knife throw if you're in the sufficient throwing range. Once you're in range, the knife throw indicator will appear. Then, press the F key to throw the knife in Mafia The Old Country. Note that the throw key will appear on your screen once you're in range, regardless of the platform you're playing the game on.

Once done, go and collect your knife.

Ad

That's all you need to know about throwing a knife in Mafia The Old Country. The procedure is easy and simple to follow. It makes for a fantastic trick during some of the stealthier chapters in the game, where you can't afford to get caught for the mission's sake. Use it to your advantage and invest in Scannaturi knives to avail of this special function.

Read more Mafia The Old Country-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.