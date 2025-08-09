All Knives in Mafia The Old Country

In Mafia The Old Country, Enzo can either use firearms or stealth to complete the enemy encounters. Knives are particularly useful if you are planning to do the latter. You can sneak up on the targets or use special takedowns to execute them. The game features a total of three types of melee weapons, which are equipped with different perks.
Moreover, you must unlock the Knives first to equip them on Enzo. This article further explores all the Knives available in Mafia The Old Country.
List of all Mafia The Old Country Knives
Knives in Mafia The Old Country are more versatile than you think. They are crucial for stealth takedowns, which are sometimes necessary to bypass difficult enemy encounters. While Stealth kill is convenient, it also reduces the weapon’s durability.
During knife fights, you get access to abilities like thrust, slash, parry, and dodge. You can also throw some of the melee weapons at a target to take them out from a distance.
The game lets you equip different types of Knives like Stiletto, Scannaturi, and Rasolu. Each of them has different strengths and weaknesses. The following section further discusses all the Knives Enzo can use in the game:
All Stilleto Knives
Stilletos are known for their high durability. Hence, they are perfect for multiple executions and long melee fights. You can also break more locks with a Stilleto Knife, so you might want to keep it in your back pocket.
The table below contains all accessible options from this category:
All Scannaturi Knives
The Scannaturi lets you perform Knife Throw Takedowns, which is a potent ranged option during stealth. Just make sure to retrieve the weapon from the body. Here are all the Scannaturi Knives you can unlock in the game:
All Rasolu Knives
Like Scannaturi, Rasolu also unlocks a special ability for melee fights, called Combat Takedowns. The skill allows Enzo to execute an enemy without sneaking up on them. Here are all the Rasolu Knives and ways to unlock them:
