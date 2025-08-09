All Knives in Mafia The Old Country

In Mafia The Old Country, Enzo can either use firearms or stealth to complete the enemy encounters. Knives are particularly useful if you are planning to do the latter. You can sneak up on the targets or use special takedowns to execute them. The game features a total of three types of melee weapons, which are equipped with different perks.

Ad

Moreover, you must unlock the Knives first to equip them on Enzo. This article further explores all the Knives available in Mafia The Old Country.

List of all Mafia The Old Country Knives

Knives are crcual for stealth combat (Image via 2K)

Knives in Mafia The Old Country are more versatile than you think. They are crucial for stealth takedowns, which are sometimes necessary to bypass difficult enemy encounters. While Stealth kill is convenient, it also reduces the weapon’s durability.

Ad

Trending

During knife fights, you get access to abilities like thrust, slash, parry, and dodge. You can also throw some of the melee weapons at a target to take them out from a distance.

The game lets you equip different types of Knives like Stiletto, Scannaturi, and Rasolu. Each of them has different strengths and weaknesses. The following section further discusses all the Knives Enzo can use in the game:

All Stilleto Knives

Ad

Stilletos are known for their high durability. Hence, they are perfect for multiple executions and long melee fights. You can also break more locks with a Stilleto Knife, so you might want to keep it in your back pocket.

The table below contains all accessible options from this category:

Knives Weapon Price How to unlock Stiletto Speciale

This Knife is exclusive to the Padrino Pack, so players must purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game. Colossu 200 Dinari Purchasable from the Chapter 1 Weapon Locker. Imperituri 500 Dinari Purchasable from the Chapter 1 Weapon Locker. Eternu 800 Dinari Purchasable from the Chapter 1 Weapon Locker. Arragiatu 1000 Dinari Purchasable from the Chapter 1 Weapon Locker. Forzuni To be added upon discovery Purchasable from the Chapter 5 Weapon Locker.

Ad

Also read: All Mafia The Old Country outfits and how to unlock them

All Scannaturi Knives

The Scannaturi lets you perform Knife Throw Takedowns, which is a potent ranged option during stealth. Just make sure to retrieve the weapon from the body. Here are all the Scannaturi Knives you can unlock in the game:

Knives Weapon Price How to unlock Scannaturi Speciale

This Knife can be obtained from the Soldato Pack (Pre-order bonus). Viperi 200 Dinari Purchasable from the Chapter 1 Weapon Locker. Lupu 500 Dinari Purchasable from the Chapter 1 Weapon Locker.

Ad

All Rasolu Knives

Like Scannaturi, Rasolu also unlocks a special ability for melee fights, called Combat Takedowns. The skill allows Enzo to execute an enemy without sneaking up on them. Here are all the Rasolu Knives and ways to unlock them:

Knives Weapon Price How to unlock Rasolu Speciale

This Knife was awarded for creating a 2K account before May 11, 2025. Draguni 200 Dinari Purchasable from the Chapter 1 Weapon Locker. Paladinu 500 Dinari Purchasable from the Chapter 1 Weapon Locker. Guerreri 1200 Dinari Purchasable from the Chapter 1 Weapon Locker.

Ad

Check out our other articles from this title:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.