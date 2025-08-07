All Mafia The Old Country outfits and how to unlock them

Mafia The Old Country outfits are more than just a fashion choice; they help make the game’s world feel gritty and authentic. Whether you're walking through vineyards or entering a backroom deal, Enzo’s wardrobe allows you to dress the part. Although these wearables don’t provide gameplay advantages, they do affect your appearance during both regular gameplay and cutscenes, giving you that custom mob boss vibe.

On that note, here are all Mafia The Old Country wearables and their unlocking method.

Note: This article is a work in progress; more details about outfits will be added later.

Listing all Mafia The Old Country outfits and steps to unlock them

Change your costumes in style (Image via 2K)

By default, the game dresses you in period-specific clothing that matches the chapter you're on; this is what the game calls Story Outfits. But if you don't like that restriction, just disable it in the settings. Doing so unlocks the full wardrobe, allowing you to wear the costumes, no questions asked.

Here’s a rundown of every confirmed outfit and exactly how to unlock it:

1) Outfits

Carusu : Unlocked during Chapter 1

: Unlocked during Chapter 1 Gatto Nero : Part of the Gatto Nero Pack (included in Deluxe Edition)

: Part of the Gatto Nero Pack (included in Deluxe Edition) Padrino : Part of the Padrino Pack (included in Deluxe Edition)

: Part of the Padrino Pack (included in Deluxe Edition) Soldato : Pre-order bonus outfit

: Pre-order bonus outfit Vineyard Worker : Unlocked during Chapter 1

: Unlocked during Chapter 1 Vineyard Worker: Charcoal Rust – Unlocked during Chapter 1

2) Hats and hairstyles

You don’t just get full-body costumes; there’s also headwear and hairstyles you can swap around, which helps give Enzo more personality in each scene.

Capodecina Fedora: Unlocked during Chapter 1

Unlocked during Chapter 1 Close Crop : Hairstyle unlocked during Chapter 1

: Hairstyle unlocked during Chapter 1 Coppola : Available from Chapter 1

: Available from Chapter 1 Racing Helmet: Earned in Chapter 1

