All Mafia The Old Country outfits and how to unlock them

Mafia The Old Country outfits are more than just a fashion choice; they help make the game’s world feel gritty and authentic. Whether you're walking through vineyards or entering a backroom deal, Enzo’s wardrobe allows you to dress the part. Although these wearables don’t provide gameplay advantages, they do affect your appearance during both regular gameplay and cutscenes, giving you that custom mob boss vibe.
On that note, here are all Mafia The Old Country wearables and their unlocking method.
Note: This article is a work in progress; more details about outfits will be added later.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Listing all Mafia The Old Country outfits and steps to unlock them
By default, the game dresses you in period-specific clothing that matches the chapter you're on; this is what the game calls Story Outfits. But if you don't like that restriction, just disable it in the settings. Doing so unlocks the full wardrobe, allowing you to wear the costumes, no questions asked.
Here’s a rundown of every confirmed outfit and exactly how to unlock it:
1) Outfits
- Carusu: Unlocked during Chapter 1
- Gatto Nero: Part of the Gatto Nero Pack (included in Deluxe Edition)
- Padrino: Part of the Padrino Pack (included in Deluxe Edition)
- Soldato: Pre-order bonus outfit
- Vineyard Worker: Unlocked during Chapter 1
- Vineyard Worker: Charcoal Rust – Unlocked during Chapter 1
Also read: All trophies and achievements in Mafia The Old Country
2) Hats and hairstyles
You don’t just get full-body costumes; there’s also headwear and hairstyles you can swap around, which helps give Enzo more personality in each scene.
- Capodecina Fedora: Unlocked during Chapter 1
- Close Crop: Hairstyle unlocked during Chapter 1
- Coppola: Available from Chapter 1
- Racing Helmet: Earned in Chapter 1
For more guides on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.
You can check these out in the meantime:
- How to preload Mafia: The Old Country? System requirements and file size explored
- Do you need to play Mafia Definitive Edition before Mafia The Old Country?
- Is Mafia The Old Country multiplayer co-op?
- Do you need to play Mafia Definitive Edition before Mafia: The Old Country?
- What year is Mafia: The Old Country set in?
- Is Mafia: The Old Country coming to Xbox One and PS4?
- What are the system requirements for Mafia: The Old Country?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.