How to unlock Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country

By Pranoy Dey
Published Aug 14, 2025 18:49 GMT
Unlock the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)
Unlock the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

You can unlock the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country while playing through the story mode. It's one of the game's 50 achievements and trophies, and completing it may seem challenging, as you are tasked with racing a train. Once you unlock it, you can view it in your Steam Library, PlayStation menu, or from the Xbox dashboard.

This article guides you on how to unlock the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country.

How to get the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country

There are 50 achievements and trophies in Mafia The Old Country that you can unlock while exploring the city or completing missions. Full Steam Ahead is one of them, which you can unlock by defeating a steam train in a race.

Beat the train in a race to unlock the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia: The Old Country (Image via 2K)
Beat the train in a race to unlock the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia: The Old Country (Image via 2K)

You can participate in this challenge from Chapter 7 titled “Spirito Sportivo,” during the main objective “Race the Train,” where you will need to test a car by racing against a train. You must reach the finish line before the train to earn the Full Steam Ahead achievement. You may find it challenging at the beginning, since the car has average handling, and you might go off track.

You need to hold down the acceleration throughout the race to surpass the train. There will be yellow checkpoints that you need to follow to drive on the right path. Fortunately, if you crash or go off track, the game gives you chances to restart from the last checkpoint and try the race again.

Since the race is approximately 500 meters long, it won’t take much time to beat the train if you manage to drive the car properly. Once you cross the finish line before the train, a pop-up will display to confirm your achievement along with a Bronze trophy.

