How to unlock Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country

You can unlock the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country while playing through the story mode. It's one of the game's 50 achievements and trophies, and completing it may seem challenging, as you are tasked with racing a train. Once you unlock it, you can view it in your Steam Library, PlayStation menu, or from the Xbox dashboard.
This article guides you on how to unlock the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country.
How to get the Full Steam Ahead achievement in Mafia The Old Country
There are 50 achievements and trophies in Mafia The Old Country that you can unlock while exploring the city or completing missions. Full Steam Ahead is one of them, which you can unlock by defeating a steam train in a race.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can participate in this challenge from Chapter 7 titled “Spirito Sportivo,” during the main objective “Race the Train,” where you will need to test a car by racing against a train. You must reach the finish line before the train to earn the Full Steam Ahead achievement. You may find it challenging at the beginning, since the car has average handling, and you might go off track.
Read more: Mafia: The Old Country La Merica guide: Chapter 14 walkthrough
You need to hold down the acceleration throughout the race to surpass the train. There will be yellow checkpoints that you need to follow to drive on the right path. Fortunately, if you crash or go off track, the game gives you chances to restart from the last checkpoint and try the race again.
Check out: Mafia The Old Country Pizzu guide: Chapter 3 walkthrough
Since the race is approximately 500 meters long, it won’t take much time to beat the train if you manage to drive the car properly. Once you cross the finish line before the train, a pop-up will display to confirm your achievement along with a Bronze trophy.
Check out the links below for more guides and news on the game:
- All newspaper locations in Mafia: The Old Country
- How to get money (Dinari) fast in Mafia: The Old Country
- All Mafia The Old Country safe combinations and where to find them
- Do you need to play Mafia Definitive Edition before Mafia: The Old Country?
- What are the system requirements for Mafi:a The Old Country
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.