How to get money (Dinari) fast in Mafia The Old Country

By Pranoy Dey
Published Aug 08, 2025 19:07 GMT
Here
Here's how to earn money (Dinari) fast in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Money is one of the crucial aspects in Mafia The Old Country, where you need Dinari to easily carry out missions throughout the chapters. With Dinari, you can purchase guns, cars, knives, horses, and even customize Enzo's outfit. Since Dinari cannot be purchased with real money, it becomes a priceless resource to collect while exploring the open world.

Ad

This article guides you on some ways to collect money fast in Mafia The Old Country.

Fastest ways to earn Money (Dinari) in Mafia The Old Country

1) Kill enemies and loot their corpses

Kill enemies and search their bodies to earn money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)
Kill enemies and search their bodies to earn money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The easiest and fastest way to earn money is by killing enemies and searching their bodies. Throughout your mission journey, you will encounter numerous bandits. After killing them, loot their corpses for Dinari, coins, weapon ammo, and other curial items. Since the missions in Mafia The Old Country are not time-bound, you have ample opportunity to find enemies, defeat them, and collect plenty of money.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Read more: Mafia The Old Country Pizzu guide: Chapter 3 walkthrough

2) Search all loot boxes and crates

Open loot boxes and crates to collect money quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)
Open loot boxes and crates to collect money quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Every chapter contains some missions where you will interact with crates and loot boxes. Use your knife to open those to collect money and other essential items. While this may take some time, you will eventually collect plenty of money, which can be spent on purchasing crucial items.

Ad

3) Search for Safe containers and their code combination

In this title, there are three Safe containers located in different areas on the map. During your missions, you will be given tasks to unlock them using a code combination. Fortunately, you can find notes at each safe location that provide you with a six-digit code.

Unlock Safes to collect money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)
Unlock Safes to collect money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Use these codes to unlock the Safes and collect the money. Each of the safes will provide you with 200 Dinari, and you will end up collecting a total of 600 at the end of your mission journey.

Ad

4) Exchange Trinarcia

Exchange Trinarcia at Pasquale&#039;s store to earn quick money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)
Exchange Trinarcia at Pasquale's store to earn quick money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Another quick way to earn money is by trading Trinarcia at Pasquale's Store. Trinarcia is a collectible item that players can find while exploring the open world. Each piece of Trinarcia can be sold for 100 Dinari at the store and can be easily collected, as they are marked on the areas that Enzo has visited.

Ad

Check out: Mafia: The Old Country Famiglia guide: Chapter 1 walkthrough

Check out the links below for more Mafia: The Old Country guides:

About the author
Pranoy Dey

Pranoy Dey

Twitter icon

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications