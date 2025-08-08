How to get money (Dinari) fast in Mafia The Old Country

Money is one of the crucial aspects in Mafia The Old Country, where you need Dinari to easily carry out missions throughout the chapters. With Dinari, you can purchase guns, cars, knives, horses, and even customize Enzo's outfit. Since Dinari cannot be purchased with real money, it becomes a priceless resource to collect while exploring the open world.

This article guides you on some ways to collect money fast in Mafia The Old Country.

Fastest ways to earn Money (Dinari) in Mafia The Old Country

1) Kill enemies and loot their corpses

Kill enemies and search their bodies to earn money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

The easiest and fastest way to earn money is by killing enemies and searching their bodies. Throughout your mission journey, you will encounter numerous bandits. After killing them, loot their corpses for Dinari, coins, weapon ammo, and other curial items. Since the missions in Mafia The Old Country are not time-bound, you have ample opportunity to find enemies, defeat them, and collect plenty of money.

2) Search all loot boxes and crates

Open loot boxes and crates to collect money quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Every chapter contains some missions where you will interact with crates and loot boxes. Use your knife to open those to collect money and other essential items. While this may take some time, you will eventually collect plenty of money, which can be spent on purchasing crucial items.

3) Search for Safe containers and their code combination

In this title, there are three Safe containers located in different areas on the map. During your missions, you will be given tasks to unlock them using a code combination. Fortunately, you can find notes at each safe location that provide you with a six-digit code.

Unlock Safes to collect money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Use these codes to unlock the Safes and collect the money. Each of the safes will provide you with 200 Dinari, and you will end up collecting a total of 600 at the end of your mission journey.

4) Exchange Trinarcia

Exchange Trinarcia at Pasquale's store to earn quick money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Another quick way to earn money is by trading Trinarcia at Pasquale's Store. Trinarcia is a collectible item that players can find while exploring the open world. Each piece of Trinarcia can be sold for 100 Dinari at the store and can be easily collected, as they are marked on the areas that Enzo has visited.

