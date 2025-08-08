Mafia The Old Country Pizzu guide: Chapter 3 walkthrough

Chapter 3 of Mafia The Old Country, titled Pizzu, tests both your aim and stealth as you go through various objectives. This chapter begins with some interactions that quickly take a deadly turn. Throughout the mission, you need to follow Luca’s orders to solve all the issues their business is facing. Although the objectives may seem straightforward, some require tricks and guidance to conclude quickly.

Here's a detailed walkthrough of Mafia the Old Country Pizzu guide Chapter 3.

Mafia The Old Country full Chapter 3 Pizzu walkthrough

Optional objective: Meet Isabella in the Garden

Meeting with Isabella will unlock the Garden Rendezvous achievement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

At the start of this chapter, your primary objective is to meet Luca at the stables. However, underneath that, you'll also have the title's first optional objective to meet Isabella. If you wish to finish the chapter quickly, you can skip the optional task. However, doing so means you'll miss out on an achievement progression from the mission.

So, it's advisable to complete it for a proper chapter finish. Now, as you meet Isabella, a cut scene will appear, which will reward you with the Garden Rendezvous achievement.

Objective 1: Meet Luca at the Stables

Go inside the stables to interact with Luca and Cesare (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

After the optional objective is over, follow the yellow marker to reach Cesare's stable to meet Luca. As you open the door of the stable, a cut scene will trigger, where you encounter both Luca and Cesare. After it's over, mount the nearby horse and follow Luca and Cesare.

During the ride, you will witness a conversation between Luca and Cesare, which will give you insight into the mission's narrative. Eventually, you will arrive at the destination, which is a village. Dismount your horse and follow Luca, who will then find and interact with Marco.

Objective 2: Enter Citrus Farm and collect money

After the interaction is over, you will be asked to follow Luca to reach the Citrus Farm. Upon arriving at the location, enter the farm and aim your gun at the farmer and his son to extract information about the location of a safe next door. As you enter through the door, you will find a note containing a code combination needed to unlock the safe, along with a farmer’s romantic poem.

Aim your gun at the farmer and his son to find the safe location in Chapter 3 titled Pizzu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

The code combination is 10-20-30, and it remains the same for all players. As you get the code, use it to unlock the safe and collect 200 Dinari. Head over to Luca with that money, and you will leave the place while threatening the farmer. Remount your horse and follow Luca to your next, and you will end up at a quarry.

Use the combination code to unlock the safe in Mafia The Old Country Pizzu, Chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

Objective 3: Knife duel with Manuele (Ringleader of the mine workers)

Luca will interact with the worker’s boss, Signor Banaglio, to resolve the worker’s strike. Following this, Luca will confront Manuele, the ringleader and a stone cutter, about getting the workers back on task, but Manuele refuses and challenges Enzo to a knife duel.

A fight between Enzo and Manuele from Mafia The Old Country Chapter 3, Pizzu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

Both Enzo and Manuele will have a health bar indicator to track their health during the hard fight. After you kill Manuele in that fight, the boss, Signor Banaglio, will express his gratitude to Luca, which also solves the worker strike issue.

Objective 4: Reach Galante’s bar

After the quarry inspection is done, mount your horse and follow Luca to reach Galente’s bar. There, after a brief cutscene, you will be asked to walk with Leo to reach the Customs Yard. The Guardia impounded some of Galante’s imported American Whiskey. Your next objective is to sneak into the Impound Yard, avoiding detection, and get the Whiskey bottles back.

Reach Galante’s bar in Mafia the Old Country, Chapter 3 Pizzu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

Objective 5: Reach the Impound Yard

As you go through the market, make sure to take cover behind wooden carts. You can also kill some of the guards stealthily to earn some coins and Dinari from their corpses. After a while, as you reach the gate, throw a coin in some other direction to distract the guard and kill them from behind. Once you enter the gate, you will notice more guards roaming around the area.

Reach the Impound Yard while avoiding detection in Pizzu Chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

You can use the same coin trick again to distract them and kill them quietly from behind. The area contains various collectibles, including Dinari and Coins. Make sure to search every box to collect all items, which will help you progress through further chapters.

Objective 6: Bring the Whiskey bottles to Don Galante

Once your path is clear, follow the objective marker and open each marked box to search for the whiskey bottles. However, you won't find the bottles in these boxes, and this will waste your time. The bottles are actually located on the truck at the far end of the area. Once you find them, open the gate ahead of you.

Find the Whiskey bottles to complete the objective in Pizzu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

At this point, a cut scene will appear where Leo distracts the Customs Officer by interacting with him while Enzo helps Cesare enter the compound. After that, Enzo and Cesare load all the Whiskey onto a wooden cart and bring that to Don Galante. Following this brief cutscene, you will again mount your horse and follow Luca and Cesare to reach the next objective.

Bring back the Whiskey bottles to Don Galante in Chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

Objective 7: Kill the Bandits

As you reach the farm, a dialogue scene will appear between Farmer Fichera and Luca. Once that's over, mount your horse and follow Luca to reach the valley side. At that point, another cutscene appears where Luca hands over a revolver to Enzo to kill the enemies and leave the scene. Now it's time to gear up for a challenging fight.

A cutscene showcasing Luca handing over his revolver to Enzo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

Here, you will need to showcase your aim skill to kill all the enemies one by one. You can take cover behind the rocks and use the right time to kill all the bandits. Note that your revolver has limited ammo, so avoid wasting it by hitting random shots. Once the path the clear, proceed to the next objective- find the Water Pump.

A challenging fight with the bandits at the end of Mafia The Old Country Chapter 3 Pizzu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

Objective 8: Find the Water Pump

Before leaving the area, search all enemies' corpses to collect ammo, Dinari, and Coins. Get inside the hut nearby, where Cesare will ask you to take the sniper rifle placed on the table. You will find the Water Pump at the back side of the hut, inside a barn. You can use the rifle to break the lock of the back door to access the barn area.

Find the water pump in Pizzu Chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

Objective 9: Survive the ambush

Once you find the pump, open the barn door to leave the area. However, as you do so, some more bandits will ambush you and Cesare. Here, you need to survive the ambush while killing all the bandits. If you get shots, you can use Bandages to restore your health to some extent.

Survive the ambush and conclude Pizzu Chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / 2K)

After you kill all of them, it's time to get rid of all the bandit bodies one by one. You will need to dispose of their bodies; for that, pick up the corpses and throw them inside the well nearby. Once this is done, a cutscene will play, and Chapter 3, Pizzu, will conclude here.

This concludes Mafia The Old Country Pizzu Chapter 3 complete walkthrough.

