All newspaper locations in Mafia The Old Country

In Mafia The Old Country, there are 50 newspaper locations in different areas of the game world. Collecting all of them is essential to achieve the Collector's Trophy and also to 100% the title. Among these 50 newspapers, 10 can be found during Story mode, while the remaining 40 can be discovered while exploring the city in free ride mode.

There are various collectibles featured in the games, each of which can be viewed by visiting the Collection menu of the title. This article highlights all the newspaper locations in Mafia The Old Country

All 50 newspapers to collect in Mafia The Old Country

Newspapers in each chapter

1) Floods in Europe (Chapter 2: Palio )

Floods in Europe newspaper from Chapter 2 (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This newspaper can be found while completing the “Head to the Torrisi race tent” objective. Before entering the Torrisi tent, look for the yellow marker that indicates the location of the paper, which is placed in front of the tent.

2) Russo-Japanese War (Chapter 4: II Barone)

Russo-Japanese War newspaper from Chapter 4 (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This newspaper can be located while working on the objective “find Gennaro.” After a lengthy horse chase, you will arrive at a bandit camp inside a cave, where the paper is present on top of some wooden crates near the campfire.

3) Sicilian Parades (Chapter 5: Vendetta D’Onore)

Sicilian Parades newspaper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

While completing the “Enter Ludovici’s villa” objective in Mafia The Old Country, as you walk to the entrance of the villa, you will notice a bench on the left side of the main staircase where this newspaper is placed. The bench is particularly on the left of the main staircase that leads to the entrance to the villa.

4) Labor Protests (Chapter 6: La Difesa Siciliana)

The Labor Protests newspaper can be found in Chapter 6 (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Labor Protests paper can be found during the “Follow Leo” mission. After the cutscene, you will spawn in a basement. Exit the first room on your left before heading upstairs, and you will find the newspaper on a table.

5) Tunnel Completed (Chapter 6: La Difesa Siciliana)

The newspaper in Tunnel Completed can be found in Chapter La Difesa Siciliana (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This newspaper can be obtained during the mission “Follow the Informant.” While following the informant, you will enter the town hall, where the paper is located on one of the tables.

6) Chaos in Tbilisi (Chapter 9: Industria)

The Chaos in Tbilisi newspaper is located inside the Foreman's office (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

You can find this newspaper as you search for a way into the foreman’s office. After entering the factory, move forward and enter the first building. The newspaper is on wooden blocks near the exit to the right.

7) Marathon Scandal (Chapter 10: La Festa)

The Marathon Scandal newspaper can be found in the chapter La Festa (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Marathon Scandal newspaper can be found when you are on the “Escort Isabella to the church” mission. Follow Isabella to reach the marketplace near the cathedral. You will find the newspaper on a wooden box beside her.

8) Crowds at Car Race (Chapter 11: Mattanza)

The Crowds at Car Race newspaper can be found in Chapter 11 (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one can be found while completing the “Regroup with Leo” objective. After eliminating the sniper, drop down into the room where the enemies came from, and you’ll find the paper on a wooden slab.

9) Camel Riders (Chapter 12: La Forza Del Destino)

The Camel Riders newspaper can be found in Chapter 12 of Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

During the “Get to the Royal Box” objective, you will find a wooden bridge just backstage of the opera house. There, you will also find the newspaper placed on a wooden box.

10) Courtroom Drama (Chapter 14: La Merica)

The Courtroom Drama newspaper can be found in Chapter 14 (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Courtroom Drama newspaper can be found while on the objective to reach Isabella. During the heavy fight scene, you will come to an area where a Rifle is leaning against a wall. You will find the paper placed on a wooden box attached to the wall.

Newspaper locations while exploring the city

11) Opera Season

Opera Season paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one can be found at Torrisi Villa, located in the courtyard.

12) Wave of Anarchy

Wave of Anarchy newspaper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one is also located inside Torrisi Villa in the hallway, placed on a wooden box.

13) Joy on Saints’ Day

Joy on Saints’ Day paper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The newspaper here is present in front of a building near San Celeste, placed on a wooden table.

14) Assassination Foiled

Assassination Foiled nespaper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

Similar to Joy on Saints’ Day, this newspaper is located near San Celeste beside a villa on top of a wooden barrel, beside a wooden box.

15) A New Pope

A New Pope paper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one can be found north of Pasquale’s Gas station, in front of a house, beside a flower vase.

16) A New Century

A New Century newspaper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This paper is located near San Celeste, on a stone slab.

17) Airship Over Modena

Airship Over Modena newspaper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one is present east of the Collezolfo Sulfur Mines. Take the stairs, and you will find it on a stone slab.

18) Amazing Inventions

Amazing Inventions newspaper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Amazing Inventions newspaper is in the Portoalmaro region. You will find it placed on a wooden box near the wooden bridge.

19) Art Exhibition

The Art Exhibition newspaper is located toward the east of Villa Ludovici (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Art Exhibition newspaper is located toward the east of Villa Ludovici, in front of a house. You will find it placed on a wooden table near a green door.

20) Baloonists Visit

Baloonists Visit paper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Baloonists Visit newspaper is situated toward the west of San Celeste. You will find it inside a wrecked car.

21) Battleship Launched

Battleship launched paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This newspaper is present in the northeast of San Celeste, in front of a house placed on top of a table.

22) Calls for Revolt

Calls for Revolt newspaper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

You can spot this one in the Galante Warehouse area, south of Port Almaro. You will find it in the courtyard, placed on a stone slab.

23) Chinese Relations

Chinese Relations paper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Chinese Relations paper can be located in the area to the south of San Celeste. Visit the citrus farm to find the paper placed on a wooden table.

24) Driver Sets Record

Driver Sets Record paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This paper is present toward the east of Port Almaro, in the entrance of a pink house. You will find it placed on the stairs' hand railing.

25) Disaster in Messina

Disaster in Messina paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

Located in the San Celeste area, you will find this paper placed on a table, behind an empty house.

26) Easter Celebrations

Easter Celebration paper is located in front of a pink house in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one is present to the west of Porto Almaro Station, in front of a pink house. Go upstairs and take a right turn to notice the paper.

27) Earthquake

Earthquake paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Earthquake newspaper can be found in the Bar Caffé Ginevra, placed on a wooden table.

28) Flying Men

The Flying Men paper can be found beside the railway track (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one is located toward the west side of the city, placed on a wooden barrel, just beside the railway track.

29) Firefighting Action

Firefighting Action paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This newspaper is present on the east side of Pasquale's Store in front of a house. You will find it placed on top of a stone slab.

30) Grand Duke Killed

Grand Duke Killed newspaper is located on a wooden barrel (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This newspaper is located in the south of Pasquale’s Gas Station, placed on a wooden barrel just near the sea.

31) Heatwave

The Heatwave newspaper can be spotted on a windowsill (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Heatwave paper is present near Collezolfo, where the two isolated houses are located. You will find it on the windowsill of a ruined building.

32) Italian Explorer

Italian Explorer paper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one is located toward the southeast of San Celeste, where you are also tasked to speak with farmer Fichera.

33) Mutiny in Odessa

Munity in Odessa paper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one is present toward the southwest of the Castle of Umfredo Anquetil. You will find it placed on a stone bench.

34) Mattanza Begins

Mattanza Begins newspaper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Mattanza Begins paper can be found to the northwest of San Celeste. Visit the area and you will find it inside a garage.

35) Mafia Crackdown

Mafia Crackdown paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Mafia Crackdown paper is located to the northeast of Basile Sawmill. You will find it placed on top of a wooden barrel, in front of two ruined cone-shaped structures.

36) Outlaw Captured

Outlaw Captured paper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Outlaw Captured paper is situated just behind the Porto Almaro Station, near a broken house. You will find it just beside the house on a stone bench.

37) Palermitan Skaters

Palermitan Skaters location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Palermitan Skaters' paper is present in the south of San Celeste, inside the premises of a house, just on top of a table.

38) Peak Conquered

Peak Conquered paper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This one is located in the Fratelli Galante Tonnara area, on the backside of a house.

39) Police Shootout

Police Shootout paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Police Shootout paper can be found in the northwest of Porto Almaro Station on a wooden table, just in front of a house.

40) Races in Palermo

Races in Palermo newspaper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Races in the Palermo newspaper can be found toward the north of Villa Ludovici, in front of a house. You will find it on a table beside the main gate of the house.

41) Racing Champion

Racing Champion paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Racing Champion paper is present toward the east of Collezolfo Sulfur Mines. You can find it in a house after taking the stairs to go up.

42) Running the Tower

Running the Tower paper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Running the Tower paper is located in the Collezolfo region, in the backyard of a building, placed on a wooden table.

43) San Francisco in Ruins

San Francisco in Ruins location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

This paper is located toward the east of San Celeste, beside a red house, placed on a small wooden table.

44) Sicily Under Water

Sicily Under Water paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

You would be familiar with this location if you have completed Chapter 3 of Mafia The Old Country. The Sicily Under Water paper is located at the quarry, placed on top of some white stones.

45) The North Pole

The North Pole paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100 Guides)

The North Pole newspaper is located in Porto Almaro Station, beside the railway track, placed on a wooden table.

46) Traditional Games

The Traditional Games newspaper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100 Guides)

This one is present in the Fiumansa area. Go up the stairs and take a left turn to notice the newspaper.

47) Unrest In Bulgaria

Unrest in Bulgaria paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100 Guides)

This newspaper can be found in the San Celeste region, where all the houses are. Proceed through the alley, and you will find the paper to your left.

48) Volcano Erupts

Volcano Erupts newspaper location (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100 Guides)

This one is present to the southeast of the Basile Sawmill. You will find it placed on top of a covered well.

49) Wheel of Death

Wheel of Death paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Wheel of Death newspaper can be found in the San Celeste region, close to the town hall. You can spot it placed on a stone bench.

50) Workers Strike

Workers Strike paper location in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K || YouTube/@100Guides)

The Worker Strike newspaper is located in Pasquale’s Gas Station area, on a wooden table right in front of a garage.

