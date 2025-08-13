All newspaper locations in Mafia The Old Country

In Mafia The Old Country, there are 50 newspaper locations in different areas of the game world. Collecting all of them is essential to achieve the Collector's Trophy and also to 100% the title. Among these 50 newspapers, 10 can be found during Story mode, while the remaining 40 can be discovered while exploring the city in free ride mode.
There are various collectibles featured in the games, each of which can be viewed by visiting the Collection menu of the title. This article highlights all the newspaper locations in Mafia The Old Country
All 50 newspapers to collect in Mafia The Old Country
Newspapers in each chapter
1) Floods in Europe (Chapter 2: Palio )
This newspaper can be found while completing the “Head to the Torrisi race tent” objective. Before entering the Torrisi tent, look for the yellow marker that indicates the location of the paper, which is placed in front of the tent.
2) Russo-Japanese War (Chapter 4: II Barone)
This newspaper can be located while working on the objective “find Gennaro.” After a lengthy horse chase, you will arrive at a bandit camp inside a cave, where the paper is present on top of some wooden crates near the campfire.
3) Sicilian Parades (Chapter 5: Vendetta D’Onore)
While completing the “Enter Ludovici’s villa” objective in Mafia The Old Country, as you walk to the entrance of the villa, you will notice a bench on the left side of the main staircase where this newspaper is placed. The bench is particularly on the left of the main staircase that leads to the entrance to the villa.
4) Labor Protests (Chapter 6: La Difesa Siciliana)
The Labor Protests paper can be found during the “Follow Leo” mission. After the cutscene, you will spawn in a basement. Exit the first room on your left before heading upstairs, and you will find the newspaper on a table.
5) Tunnel Completed (Chapter 6: La Difesa Siciliana)
This newspaper can be obtained during the mission “Follow the Informant.” While following the informant, you will enter the town hall, where the paper is located on one of the tables.
6) Chaos in Tbilisi (Chapter 9: Industria)
You can find this newspaper as you search for a way into the foreman’s office. After entering the factory, move forward and enter the first building. The newspaper is on wooden blocks near the exit to the right.
7) Marathon Scandal (Chapter 10: La Festa)
The Marathon Scandal newspaper can be found when you are on the “Escort Isabella to the church” mission. Follow Isabella to reach the marketplace near the cathedral. You will find the newspaper on a wooden box beside her.
8) Crowds at Car Race (Chapter 11: Mattanza)
This one can be found while completing the “Regroup with Leo” objective. After eliminating the sniper, drop down into the room where the enemies came from, and you’ll find the paper on a wooden slab.
9) Camel Riders (Chapter 12: La Forza Del Destino)
During the “Get to the Royal Box” objective, you will find a wooden bridge just backstage of the opera house. There, you will also find the newspaper placed on a wooden box.
10) Courtroom Drama (Chapter 14: La Merica)
The Courtroom Drama newspaper can be found while on the objective to reach Isabella. During the heavy fight scene, you will come to an area where a Rifle is leaning against a wall. You will find the paper placed on a wooden box attached to the wall.
Newspaper locations while exploring the city
11) Opera Season
This one can be found at Torrisi Villa, located in the courtyard.
12) Wave of Anarchy
This one is also located inside Torrisi Villa in the hallway, placed on a wooden box.
13) Joy on Saints’ Day
The newspaper here is present in front of a building near San Celeste, placed on a wooden table.
14) Assassination Foiled
Similar to Joy on Saints’ Day, this newspaper is located near San Celeste beside a villa on top of a wooden barrel, beside a wooden box.
15) A New Pope
This one can be found north of Pasquale’s Gas station, in front of a house, beside a flower vase.
16) A New Century
This paper is located near San Celeste, on a stone slab.
17) Airship Over Modena
This one is present east of the Collezolfo Sulfur Mines. Take the stairs, and you will find it on a stone slab.
18) Amazing Inventions
The Amazing Inventions newspaper is in the Portoalmaro region. You will find it placed on a wooden box near the wooden bridge.
19) Art Exhibition
The Art Exhibition newspaper is located toward the east of Villa Ludovici, in front of a house. You will find it placed on a wooden table near a green door.
20) Baloonists Visit
The Baloonists Visit newspaper is situated toward the west of San Celeste. You will find it inside a wrecked car.
21) Battleship Launched
This newspaper is present in the northeast of San Celeste, in front of a house placed on top of a table.
22) Calls for Revolt
You can spot this one in the Galante Warehouse area, south of Port Almaro. You will find it in the courtyard, placed on a stone slab.
23) Chinese Relations
The Chinese Relations paper can be located in the area to the south of San Celeste. Visit the citrus farm to find the paper placed on a wooden table.
24) Driver Sets Record
This paper is present toward the east of Port Almaro, in the entrance of a pink house. You will find it placed on the stairs' hand railing.
25) Disaster in Messina
Located in the San Celeste area, you will find this paper placed on a table, behind an empty house.
26) Easter Celebrations
This one is present to the west of Porto Almaro Station, in front of a pink house. Go upstairs and take a right turn to notice the paper.
27) Earthquake
The Earthquake newspaper can be found in the Bar Caffé Ginevra, placed on a wooden table.
28) Flying Men
This one is located toward the west side of the city, placed on a wooden barrel, just beside the railway track.
29) Firefighting Action
This newspaper is present on the east side of Pasquale's Store in front of a house. You will find it placed on top of a stone slab.
30) Grand Duke Killed
This newspaper is located in the south of Pasquale’s Gas Station, placed on a wooden barrel just near the sea.
31) Heatwave
The Heatwave paper is present near Collezolfo, where the two isolated houses are located. You will find it on the windowsill of a ruined building.
32) Italian Explorer
This one is located toward the southeast of San Celeste, where you are also tasked to speak with farmer Fichera.
33) Mutiny in Odessa
This one is present toward the southwest of the Castle of Umfredo Anquetil. You will find it placed on a stone bench.
34) Mattanza Begins
The Mattanza Begins paper can be found to the northwest of San Celeste. Visit the area and you will find it inside a garage.
35) Mafia Crackdown
The Mafia Crackdown paper is located to the northeast of Basile Sawmill. You will find it placed on top of a wooden barrel, in front of two ruined cone-shaped structures.
36) Outlaw Captured
The Outlaw Captured paper is situated just behind the Porto Almaro Station, near a broken house. You will find it just beside the house on a stone bench.
37) Palermitan Skaters
The Palermitan Skaters' paper is present in the south of San Celeste, inside the premises of a house, just on top of a table.
38) Peak Conquered
This one is located in the Fratelli Galante Tonnara area, on the backside of a house.
39) Police Shootout
The Police Shootout paper can be found in the northwest of Porto Almaro Station on a wooden table, just in front of a house.
40) Races in Palermo
The Races in the Palermo newspaper can be found toward the north of Villa Ludovici, in front of a house. You will find it on a table beside the main gate of the house.
41) Racing Champion
The Racing Champion paper is present toward the east of Collezolfo Sulfur Mines. You can find it in a house after taking the stairs to go up.
42) Running the Tower
The Running the Tower paper is located in the Collezolfo region, in the backyard of a building, placed on a wooden table.
43) San Francisco in Ruins
This paper is located toward the east of San Celeste, beside a red house, placed on a small wooden table.
44) Sicily Under Water
You would be familiar with this location if you have completed Chapter 3 of Mafia The Old Country. The Sicily Under Water paper is located at the quarry, placed on top of some white stones.
45) The North Pole
The North Pole newspaper is located in Porto Almaro Station, beside the railway track, placed on a wooden table.
46) Traditional Games
This one is present in the Fiumansa area. Go up the stairs and take a left turn to notice the newspaper.
47) Unrest In Bulgaria
This newspaper can be found in the San Celeste region, where all the houses are. Proceed through the alley, and you will find the paper to your left.
48) Volcano Erupts
This one is present to the southeast of the Basile Sawmill. You will find it placed on top of a covered well.
49) Wheel of Death
The Wheel of Death newspaper can be found in the San Celeste region, close to the town hall. You can spot it placed on a stone bench.
50) Workers Strike
The Worker Strike newspaper is located in Pasquale’s Gas Station area, on a wooden table right in front of a garage.
