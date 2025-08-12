If you’re a completionist, tracking down every single Note in Mafia The Old Country is a must-do. Spread across the sprawling Sicily map, these collectibles offer not only fascinating world-building, but also a deeper connection to the game’s characters, places, and unfolding events. From handwritten warnings to heartfelt letters, each Note tells a small story that enriches the larger narrative.

Ad

Whether you’re wandering through the sun-drenched streets, sneaking through guarded buildings, or exploring hidden corners, finding them all can be both challenging and rewarding.

Read on to learn more about all Note locations in Mafia The Old Country, chapter by chapter, so you can snag each one without missing a beat.

Mafia The Old Country - All Note locations

The Notes are scattered right from the game’s prologue all the way to its dramatic conclusion in Chapter 12. Here’s where you can find them:

Ad

Trending

Prologue

Your journey begins in the picturesque yet dangerous lands of Sicily. Early on, you’ll spot:

Notice – Mine Decommissioned can be found on a piece of wood along the main path just after you learn how to vault.

can be found on a piece of wood along the main path just after you learn how to vault. Cutting Portions is sitting on a wheelbarrow to the left of Ignazio’s food stand .

is sitting on a wheelbarrow to the left of Ignazio’s food stand Notice – Extra Shifts is posted on the wall beside a door to the right of Ignazio’s stand.

is posted on the wall beside a door to the right of Ignazio’s stand. Drawing of Il Merlo lies on the ground in front of a green truck near Ignazio’s stand.

lies on the ground in front of a green truck near Ignazio’s stand. Stakeholder Friction is placed on a barrel along the main path as you sneak into the storehouse.

is placed on a barrel along the main path as you sneak into the storehouse. Letter – Board of Directors rests on a table inside the storehouse filled with food.

rests on a table inside the storehouse filled with food. Delivery Invoice – Policardo Supplies can be spotted on a wooden board resting on bags in the same storehouse.

can be spotted on a wooden board resting on bags in the same storehouse. New Deposits – East Mine sits on a tree stump along the main path while you search for the miners.

sits on a tree stump along the main path while you search for the miners. Catarina’s Letter is spread out on a blanket after you slide down a slope during the miners search.

Ad

Also read: All Mafia The Old Country chapters

Chapter 1

Your own quarters and the nearby farm yield several Notes in Mafia The Old Country:

Harvest Instructions is found on a crate in your room right after you speak to Cesare for the first time .

is found on a crate in your room right after you speak to Cesare for the first time Delivery Schedule rests on a wooden box next to wine crates.

rests on a wooden box next to wine crates. A Gift from Gulotta can be found on a table in the same room where you pick up the pig.

can be found on a table in the same room where you pick up the pig. Bandit Menace is placed on a table outside the wine cellar near the pig room.

is placed on a table outside the wine cellar near the pig room. Valentina’s Pork Spezzatino is located on a table in the kitchen where the pig needs to be delivered.

is located on a table in the kitchen where the pig needs to be delivered. Guest List lies on a counter near an open door in the same kitchen.

lies on a counter near an open door in the same kitchen. Cosimo’s Care sits on the right-hand table inside the stables.

sits on the right-hand table inside the stables. Note from Father Ciccone is found on the table next to the wardrobe in your room before the family meal.

Ad

The game is a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily (Image via 2K)

Also read: All Mystery Foxes in Mafia The Old Country

Ad

Chapter 2

The town center and racing preparations hide these collectible Notes:

The Sicilian Trinacria sits on the table with the Trinacria display inside Pasquale’s shop.

sits on the table with the Trinacria display inside Pasquale’s shop. Racing Odds is located on a table next to the betting man before you head to the Torrisi race tent.

Chapter 3

Tense missions bring a wave of documents for you to collect:

Public Warning is attached to a gate pillar near the start.

is attached to a gate pillar near the start. Appeal for Information, Outgoing Payments, and Farmer’s Romantic Poem are all found inside the room with the safe, but you must first interact with the safe to gain access.

are all found inside the room with the safe, but you must first interact with the safe to gain access. List of Targets sits on a table inside the abandoned building.

sits on a table inside the abandoned building. Ransom Note – Romina rests on a crate in the same abandoned building.

rests on a crate in the same abandoned building. Customs Office Report is on a table next to tomato barrels.

is on a table next to tomato barrels. Ludovici’s Investment and Impound Yard – Incident Reports are located on desks inside buildings you pass through on the way to the impound yard.

Ad

Also read: All photograph locations in Mafia The Old Country

Chapter 4

While on the hunt for Gennaro, here's a list of the Notes you can obtain:

The Owl’s Instructions is next to two apples on a crate in an alcove.

is next to two apples on a crate in an alcove. The Hunt for Messina sits on a crate near a brazier on the upper level of the cave.

sits on a crate near a brazier on the upper level of the cave. Gennaro’s Acquisition is found on wooden boards near a rock formation on the mountain’s upper level.

is found on wooden boards near a rock formation on the mountain’s upper level. Ransom Note – Gennaro rests on a crate close to where Gennaro is located.

Ad

This thrilling narrative is brought to life by stunning visuals (Image via 2K)

Also read: Stealth in Mafia The Old Country, explained

Ad

Chapter 5

Don Torrisi’s estate holds these particular Notes. Ensure you pick them up for 100% completion.

Cleanup Initiative can be found on a table on the first floor of Don Torrisi’s house as you make your way to meet him.

can be found on a table on the first floor of Don Torrisi’s house as you make your way to meet him. Torrisi Logbook sits on a crate under a roof in the estate.

sits on a crate under a roof in the estate. Opera Advertisement, Ludovici’s Collection, and Protection Agreement are all located on cabinets inside Ludovici’s villa.

are all located on cabinets inside Ludovici’s villa. Threatening Letter is placed on crates next to the couch in your apartment.

Ad

Also read: 6 best cars in Mafia The Old Country

Chapter 6

Market Square and the printing plate building are gold mines for Notes. Here's what you can get:

Cafe Menu, Velocita Interview, and Targa Pamphlet can be found on tables and stands around Market Square.

can be found on tables and stands around Market Square. Inside the printing plate building, you’ll discover numerous items including Employee Memos, Arrest Records, D’Amico’s Observation, Safe Repair Record, Invoice – T. Wallace & Son, Impound Yard – Weekly Report, A Reminder From Fresta, Marino’s Combination Record, Handover to Lieutenant, Authorization Request, and Monthly Reminders, many of which include safe combinations.

Ad

Also read: How to increase Charm slots in Mafia The Old Country

Chapter 7

In tense stealth missions, take a few moments to pick up these Notes:

Shipping Manifest is on a table where the chapter begins.

is on a table where the chapter begins. Targa Siragusa Poster sits next to a blue car where you meet Pasquale.

sits next to a blue car where you meet Pasquale. Alfredo’s Love Letter and Chasing Shadows can be found on small tables inside the bordello.

Chapter 8

Basement searches reveal these two Notes in Mafia The Old Country:

Ad

Giuseppe’s Progress Report is on a table in the basement after an ally accidentally fires at you.

is on a table in the basement after an ally accidentally fires at you. Tannery Rules is pinned to a door in the same basement.

Chapter 9

Lorenzetti’s office and nearby areas house these particular Notes:

Police Chief Dismissal is on a table on the balcony of a house, reachable by climbing a small cart.

is on a table on the balcony of a house, reachable by climbing a small cart. Advice on Proposed Strikes, Spadaro’s Demands, and Letter from Lorenzetti are all located in Lorenzetti’s office.

Ad

Chapter 10

During the church escort mission, you can collect these Notes:

Saint’s Day Pamphlet is found on a stone wall beside a bench.

is found on a stone wall beside a bench. The Don’s Gratitude is inside a small wine crate on a table.

is inside a small wine crate on a table. Cantastoria’s Tale – Testa Di Moro sits in a crate on the small stage.

sits in a crate on the small stage. Marittimo Italiano Poster rests on two crates in front of the church.

Chapter 11

This is the only Note you can get in Mafia The Old Country Chapter 11:

Ad

While following Don Torrisi, you can spot Tonnara Temporary Closure pinned to an open blue door.

Chapter 12

The final chapter offers the last few collectibles:

Isabella’s Plea is on a table in your apartment.

is on a table in your apartment. Smuggler’s Message rests on a barrel revealed after pushing coffins to uncover a tunnel.

rests on a barrel revealed after pushing coffins to uncover a tunnel. La Forza Del Destino Script is placed next to a flower vase in a side room near the Royal Box route.

is placed next to a flower vase in a side room near the Royal Box route. Instructions for Night Watch is on a crate in a large guarded room.

is on a crate in a large guarded room. Public Security Guidelines sits on a table in the red area leading to the Royal Box.

sits on a table in the red area leading to the Royal Box. Opera Programme is found on a round table next to a white couch, just past a half-glass, half-wood door.

Ad

Notes offer not only fascinating world-building but also a deeper connection to the game’s characters, places, and unfolding events. (Image via 2K)

Also read: How to defeat Tino in the final chapter of Mafia The Old Country

Ad

With all these Notes in your collection, you’ll earn not only bragging rights, but also gain a richer appreciation for Mafia The Old Country’s layered storytelling. Each slip of paper, scribbled letter, or official memo adds another thread to the tapestry of Sicily’s criminal and cultural life, making your playthrough feel all the more immersive.

If you’re thorough and patient, you can gather every single Note in one run. However, even if you miss one, the journey of discovery is worth the effort.

Ad

Also read: Mafia The Old Country ending explained

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.