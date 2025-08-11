Are there multiple endings in Mafia The Old Country?

Coming from Mafia 3, a question that many people might ponder on is whether there are multiple endings in Mafia The Old Country. After all, its predecessor featured several conclusions that left Lincoln Clay's fate up to the player. Many might wonder if this is the same case for Enzo Favara, the protagonist of The Old Country.

Ad

There are no multiple endings in Mafia The Old Country. It follows the linear story-driven structure of the series, and can be completed within 10-12 hours of playtime.

Note: This article dives into heavy spoilers regarding the ending of the game. Proceed with caution.

Are there secret endings in Mafia The Old Country?

While many linear games get alternate secret endings at times that you need to unlock by completing certain tasks, this is not the case for the latest Mafia game. Similar to the first and second titles in the franchise, there are no secret or alternate endings in Mafia The Old Country.

Ad

Trending

There is no multiple endings in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

This is a linear action-adventure game that follows the rise of Enzo Favara, a Sicilian mine worker whose life changes after he is taken in by the Torrisi family. Despite any choice you make, the outcome of the story won't be any different, and it has only one ending.

Ad

Mafia 3 is the only game that has multiple endings, based on various player decisions that can be made, that decide the fate of Lincoln Clay and his comrades.

Also Read: All returning characters in Mafia The Old Country

What happens at the end of Mafia The Old Country

Mafia The Old Country's final chapters see Enzo's love for Isabella Torrisi, the daughter of his employer, growing, which eventually wins over the mafioso life that he dreamt for himself. Both of them decide to escape to Empire Bay, a fictional American city that is featured in Mafia 2.

Ad

Isabella arriving in Empire Bay (Image via 2K)

Isabella gets pregnant with Enzo's child, and the Don finds out. Seeing this as a betrayal of Enzo's oath, he tries to kill him. However, Enzo ends up killing Torrisi instead, but dies at the hands of Cesare, the Don's nephew.

Ad

Isabella escapes Sicily with Enzo's child and heads to the United States. The ending scene sees her reading a letter from him, with a familiar skyline coming into view. She arrives at Empire Bay, with the theme of Mafia 2 playing in the background, and the story concludes here.

Chronologically, the events of Mafia 1 will take place after The Old Country, followed by 2 and 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.