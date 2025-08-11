All returning Mafia characters in Mafia The Old Country

The latest game in the series oversees the return of quite a few legacy characters in Mafia The Old Country. The events of each game in the franchise are connected, and that remains true for the latest entry as well. Most of these characters are quite easy to miss unless you have a keen eye and know who to look out for.

Ad

This article will cover all the returning characters in Mafia The Old Country.

All returning characters in Mafia The Old Country

Leone "Leo" Galante

Leo Galante (Image via 2K)

Ad

Trending

Vito Scaletta's mentor and the consigliere of the Vinci Crime Family, Leo Galante, is one of the many returning characters in Mafia The Old Country. You will meet him during Chapter 3 of the game, where you will work with him. He is part of the Galante Crime Family in Sicily, led by his grandfather, Niccolo.

During the events of The Old Country, Leo will decide to move to the fictional city of Empire Bay in the United States, where he will form one of the largest criminal organizations with his lifelong friend, Frank Vinci. Here, both of them will run the mafioso out of the States, and Leo will return once again in Mafia 2 and 3.

Ad

2) Franco "Frank" Vinci

Frank Vinci (Image via 2K)

Ad

Frank Vinci is one of the most powerful crime bosses in the Mafia series and becomes the sole ruler of Empire Bay's underworld after the fall of the Clemente and Falcone families. He plays a minor role in Mafia The Old Country, where you can often find him as the bartender in the bar owned by Niccolo Galante.

Towards the end of the game, when Leo decides to move to Empire Bay, you will find both of them drinking, planning their next step when they arrive in the United States.

Ad

Giuseppe Palminteri

Giuseppe Palminteri (Image via 2K)

Ad

Giuseppe Palminteri was introduced as a minor character in Mafia 2. He owns a store in Empire Bay, where Joe acquires the fake papers to get Vito discharged from the army. He is an arms dealer, master safecracker, and counterfeiter. He is one of the returning characters in Mafia The Old Country.

This particular set of skills makes Don Torrisi reach out to him and employ him in the printing of counterfeit dollar bills that the Sicilian mob boss sent to America. Giuseppe, like many, escaped Sicily and moved to Empire Bay in search of a better life.

Ad

Sam Trapani

Sam, Tommy, and Paulie (Image via 2K)

Ad

Sam Trapani is a major character and one of the comrades-in-arms of Tommy Angelo, the protagonist of Mafia 1. He was born in Sicily, and his father was none other than Gianluca "Luca" Trapani, an underboss under Don Torrisi and the mentor of Enzo Favara.

You can find a young Sam during Chapter 1 of Mafia The Old Country, and after his father, Luca, dies, Enzo pursues his mother, Valentina, to leave Sicily and go to the fictional American city of Lost Heaven. Sam will grow up and become a loyal enforcer of the Salieri Crimes organization before his demise at the hands of his former comrade, Tommy Angelo.

Ad

Ennio Salieri

The file on Ennio Salieri (Image via 2K)

Ad

Ennio Salieri is another one of the characters in Mafia The Old Country who returns in the latest game. While he does not make an appearance personally, you can find his file in the Police Station of San Celeste.

Salieri will later go to the city of Lost Haven, where he will work for crime boss Don Peppone, and where he will meet Marcu Morello. The two will later take down their boss and carve up the city of Lost Heaven into their own territories. Their alliance won't last long, however, as conflict will soon become a common matter between the two gangs.

Ad

During one such conflict, Tommy Angelo will help Sam Trappani and Paulie Lombardo, which will bring him into the good graces and employment under Don Salieri.

That covers all of the returning characters in Mafia The Old Country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.