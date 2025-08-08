Major character from Mafia 2 returns in Mafia the Old Country, and you might have missed him

There is a major character from Mafia 2 who you can find in Mafia The Old Country. Each title in the series has always been interconnected with the other, but many people might wonder if that is the case for the latest entry. After all, The Old Country's story takes place in the island of Sicily, unlike the other games in the franchise, which are all set in the United States of America.

Let's take a look at who the recurring character from Mafia 2 is in Mafia The Old Country and how to find him.

Who is the major recurring character from Mafia 2 in Mafia The Old Country, and where can you find him

Leo Galante, the consigliere of Frank Vinci and the mentor of Vito Scaletta (Protagonist of Mafia 2), returns in Mafia The Old Country. He is not a major player in the story, per se, but you will eventually meet him during chapter 3 of the game. Early on, however, you can find a Guest List in Chapter 1 of Mafia: The Old Country, where his name will be mentioned.

Where to find the Guest List in Mafia The Old Country

The Guest List can be found while playing Chapter 1 of the game, when Don Torrisi brings Enzo to his estate. After Cesare asks you to help out Valentina, you will be instructed to go to the kitchen with the butchered pig.

The Guest List (Image via 2K)

Bring it to the kitchen and, while exiting the room, check the table beside the doorway to find the Guest List. Here you will find the names of Leone Galante (who will eventually become Leo Galante) and his grandfather, Niccolo.

When do you meet Leo Galante in Mafia The Old Country?

You will meet Leo or Leone Galante during Chapter 3 of the game. Given that the previous games established him as working for the Galante Crime Family in Sicily, headed by Leo's grandfather, Niccolo, it makes sense that Enzo will run into him eventually.

A young Leo Galante (Image via 2K)

You and Cesare will work closely with the Galantes during Chapter 3 of the game, and will meet a young Leo during his time in Sicily before he eventually moves to Empire Bay in the States and establishes the Vince Crime Family alongside Frank Vinci.

Who is Leo Galante in the world of the Mafia series?

Leo Galante is a recurring character in the Mafia series. He is the right-hand man and consigliere of Don Frank Vinci, the boss of the biggest Crime Family in the fictional city of Empire Bay in the United States. He is introduced in Mafia 2, when Vito Scaletta gets arrested and thrown into prison for stealing and selling ration stamps.

Vito's resistance against the Irish Gang in the prison eventually impressed Leo Galante, who later took the young man under his tutelage. He also made sure that Vito got released from prison early on. Although he wanted to bring Scaletta to the Vinci Family, given that Joe, Vito's best friend, was working for the Falcones, he decided for them to stay together under Carlo Falcone.

After the conclusion of Mafia 2, Leo Galante appears during the story of Mafia 3, and now we also get a look at his past self in Italy during the events of Mafia The Old Country.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

