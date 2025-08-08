All characters in Mafia The Old Country and their voice actors

The characters in Mafia The Old Country form the heart of its story. From the protagonist, Enzo Favara, to the charming yet ruthless Don Torrisi, each character in the game has been brought to life by a great cast of voice actors. Given that the game takes place in Sicily, Hangar13 has brought in several renowned Italian actors to voice the various characters.

This article will cover all the major characters in Mafia The Old Country and their voice actors.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated when more information is available.

All major characters in Mafia The Old Country and their voice actors

All major characters in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Enzo Favara

Enzo Favara is the protagonist of the 4th game in the series. You will experience his journey from rags to riches as the story of Mafia: The Old Country unfolds over the course of roughly 10 hours throughout 15 chapters.

Enzo is voiced by Italian actor Riccardo Frascari, who brings him to life in the latest entry in the Mafia franchise.

Don Bernardo Torrisi

A charming, yet ruthless man, Don Bernardo Torrisi is the head of the Torrisi Crime Family in Sicily. After Enzo escapes from the mines during Chapter 1 of Mafia: The Old Country, Don Torrisi will save his life and take the young boy under his wing.

Don Torrisi is voiced by American actor Johnny Santiago, who delivers a great performance as the underworld boss.

Cesare Massaro

Don Torrisi's nephew, Cesare, will be Enzo's partner during the high-stakes story of the game. He is a member of the Torrisi Crime Family, and you will meet him during Chapter 1 of Mafia: The Old Country.

Cesare is played by Australian actor Christian Antidormi, who you might remember as Tiberius from the historical drama series, Spartacus: War of the Damned.

Isabella Torrisi

Isabella is the daughter of Don Torrisi and will later become romantically involved with Enzo Favara. She is also a member of the Torrisi crime family and is one of the main characters in Mafia The Old Country.

Isabella is voiced by Carina Conti, and she plays a major role during the latter half of the story.

Gianluca "Luca" Trapani

Luca Trapani is the second-in-command of Don Torrisi and is an underboss of the Torrisi Crime Family. You will meet him alongside the Don during chapter 1, where both of them save your life from the Spadaro henchmen.

Alberto Frezza, who plays Luca, has also appeared in the American crime-thriller Law and Order: True Crime.

Augustino "Tino" Russo

Tino or Augustino is an elderly gentleman who is the loyal advisor or consigliere of the Torrisi Crime Family.

He is voiced by Anthony Skordi, who has also played a role in games such as Forespoken.

Don Ruggero Spadaro

Rugerro Spadaro is the boss of the Spadaro Crime Family and is a rival of the Torrisi. He owns the mines in which the prologue of Mafia The Old Country plays out.

Don Spadaro is voiced by American Actor Lane Townsend.

Other characters

Here are the other characters in Mafia The Old Country and their voice actors.

Valentina Trapani: Annika Pampel

Gaetano: Giancarlo Sabogal

Barone Raffaele Fontanella: Carlo Rota

Genaro Fontanella: Davi Santos

Don Niccolo Galante: Tony Amendola

Leone "Leo" Galante: Mark Whitten

Damiano "Il Marlo" Bastoni: Raphael Corkhill

Father Ciccone: Gabriel Burrafato

Paulo Messina: Mateo D'Amanto

Father Saverio Clemente: Piotr Michael

Leo Galante is a recurring character from Mafia 2 who appears in Mafia The Old Country. He is voiced by Mark Whitten, unlike Frank Ashmore from the second game, given that it is a young Leo Galante whom Enzo meets.

