Mafia The Old Country Tremori guide: Prologue Chapter walkthrough

Mafia The Old Country has 15 Chapters and opens with a dark yet compelling prologue called Tremori that sets the tone for the challenging journey ahead. It plunges players directly into the muddy boots of a young Enzo, deep underground, doing tough labor, already immersed in the grime and power struggles of old Sicily.

That said, here is a full walkthrough of the Prologue Chapter, Tremori, in Mafia The Old Country.

How to complete the Tremori prologue in Mafia The Old Country

Reaching the surface with Gaetano

Enzo and Gaetano in the Prologue Chapter, Tremori (Image via 2K)

The first minutes of Mafia The Old Country's Prologue Chapter, Tremori, are all about laying the foundation. Enzo is walking through the mines with Gaetano, a fellow miner and seemingly the only person at the start who cares about him. There’s idle conversation, but things pick up when Gaetano asks Enzo to check some rubble.

Inside the rubble, Enzo finds a stash of cash and a wooden toy horse. Strangely enough, his name is carved inside the horse’s stomach. It’s clearly meant for him, but he doesn’t dwell on it. He just tosses it aside and moves on. That moment alone sets the tone for this story’s deep dive.

IL Merlo being brutal against the injured miner in the Prologue Chapter, Tremori (Image via 2K)

You'll get a crash course on basic controls, including vaulting and climbing ladders. As you follow Gaetano, you come across a miner with a busted ankle. But instead of helping, IL Merlo (the mine’s brutal overseer) forces the guy to keep working. Enzo steps in and offers to do it instead, trying to save the man some pain. The mine's overseer warns the protagonist to back off unless he wants real trouble.

Eventually, Enzo hauls some rocks up to the surface. Once that scene wraps up, you’ll land at the surface, and the next objective will begin.

Hungry and desperate: Time to sneak

Stealth is key in this part (Image via 2K)

After getting to the surface, Enzo is asked to head to the bunkhouse for food. There’s also an optional stop: praying at Santa Barbara’s shrine. Doing this gives you a Saint’s Card, a little bonus that’s worth grabbing.

However, things go south at the bunkhouse. The guy handing out food refuses to feed Enzo. Now, it's time to break the rules.

Your goal is to sneak into the nearby storehouse without getting spotted. Stick behind cover, crouch behind boxes, and wait for the mine guards to move before vaulting over anything. You’ll come across a guard blocking your way; wait him out, then head to the warehouse entrance.

Getting the knife (Image via 2K)

Inside, turn right to spot a knife jammed into the table. That’s your key for lockpicking the next door. Once inside the food storage, don’t forget to scoop up two letters lying around; one is from the Board of Directors, and the other is a "Delivery Invoice" from Policardo Supplies.

Climb out the open window to reunite with Gaetano. On the way back to camp, grab a note pinned near the wheelbarrow by the entrance. Then, head to your shared quarters. Another cutscene kicks in, where Enzo lies down and reads a postcard to Gaetano.

Fire, death, and the duel with IL Merlo

Peace doesn’t last long. A cutscene pushes Enzo and Gaetano back into the mine. Something feels off, and sure enough, things take a turn. As you explore with Gaetano, you’ll hit a dead end. To the left, there’s a note giving a hint about a secret passage. Keep moving as the tunnel gets narrower.

The tight situation in Prologue Tremori (Image via 2K)

You’ll come across signs of missing miners. Then, horror hits, and you see the bodies of dead miners scattered across the cave floor. A cutscene drives home the grim discovery, and almost immediately, the mine bursts into flames. It’s time to run.

This escape sequence is intense. The cave is collapsing, and you’re sprinting through falling rocks, dodging debris. Enzo gets stuck twice, and both times, Gaetano pulls him free. But, there’s no happy ending. In the final stretch, Gaetano doesn’t make it out. He sacrifices himself so Enzo can survive.

The duel against IL Merlo in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Once at the surface, Enzo’s grief explodes into rage. He challenges IL Merlo right then and there. It’s a brutal, raw duel. Right-clicking your mouse lets you slash, middle-clicking makes you thrust, and hitting the spacebar allows you to dodge. However, just as things are heating up, the duel ends abruptly, and Enzo has to escape again.

The horse chase and the end of the Tremori Prologue Chapter

After the fight gets cut short, Enzo runs and mounts a nearby horse. Tap the prompt to gallop and follow the path. And that’s how Prologue Tremori ends; not with victory, but with survival.

